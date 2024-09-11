Florence Pugh's forgotten thriller is now available to watch on Prime Video

Florence Pugh’s thriller The Commuter has become available to watch on Prime Video.

The star’s role in the 2018 Liam Neeson movie has gone largely forgotten given it was smaller and earlier in her career, with Pugh playing the part of Gwen.

Prime Video users can now watch the movie for free on the streaming service.

The Commuter focuses on a man who unwittingly becomes recruited into a murder conspiracy after meeting a mysterious woman on his commute.

Alongside Neeson and Pugh, the movie stars The Conjuring’s Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, Breaking Bad’s Jonathan Banks and Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill.

Pugh has of course since gone on to become a huge star, appearing in the likes of Black Widow, Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two as well as earning an Oscar nomination for her role in Little Women.

She will soon be seen in romantic drama We Live in Time alongside Andrew Garfield, which follows a couple through the decades after they come together through a surprise encounter.

The movie has already attracted a strong Rotten Tomatoes rating, earning an 88% score after positive reviews from critics.

Pugh recently opened up about shaving her head for the movie after debuting the look at the Met Gala.

"I think there was this weird rumour on the internet saying that I did it to take back my identity, which is something I’ve never said in my entire life," she recalled to Vanity Fair.

Addressing the real reason, Pugh explained that it came after a discussion with director John Crowley, as he suggested she wear a wig rather than shave her hair.

"I just stopped him mid-sentence and I was like, 'John, no one can play a character like this in a movie like this and not do the thing that is needed to be done,'" she recalled. "And if you don’t want to do it, I believe that you shouldn’t be doing a story like this."

The Commuter is streaming now on Prime Video.

