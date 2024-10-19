Florence Welch returns to the Eras Tour stage to sing 'Florida!!!' with Taylor Swift

MIAMI — Florence Welch and Taylor Swift had a hell of a time surprising the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium with their duet "Florida!!!"

The entire crowd shrieked when the Florence + The Machine lead singer appeared during the second verse of "Tortured Poets" Track 8.

Welch debuted the song at the final Wembley Stadium show in London on Aug. 20. Fans surmised the song may be a part of the set list moving forward because the dancers had to learn a new dance and production created new stage graphics. The haunting melody about escaping your troubles to Destin, Florida, comes between "So High School" and "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

The center platform propelled the two stars during the line, "So I did my best to lay to rest / All of the bodies that have ever been on my body." A swampy green animation filled the backstage screen with tight camera shots on the singers. Swift's backup dancers posed in gnarled tree positions. At the end, the two singers walked down the catwalk to the very end for the final "Florida!!! Go on, (expletive) me up."

A deafening roar rang out from the open-roofed arena into Miami Gardens as Swift thanked Welch. The question now is will she be back tomorrow, Sunday or the rest of the Eras Tour.

There are four more cities after Miami — New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver — before the concert wraps on Dec. 8.

