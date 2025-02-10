Florida Atlantic University trustees select Adam Hasner to become its president

CBC

McGill University says it needs to cut $45 million from its 2025-26 budget to eliminate operating deficits over the next three years, following a series of setbacks that have made costs surpass revenue. The following two budgets will have to be cut by $16 million and $14 million, respectively. The school predicts that without cuts, its deficit could balloon to $194 million by 2028. The university said in a town hall with students and staff over the weekend that the cuts could lead to up to 500 l