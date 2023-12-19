Florida bill would prohibit flying flags tied to sexuality, gender orientation
A new bill filed by state Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, would require local governments and schools to remain neutral when it comes to displaying flags.
A new bill filed by state Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, would require local governments and schools to remain neutral when it comes to displaying flags.
An exceptional storm rolling into an exceptional pattern will see Canada experience the world’s largest weather anomaly to begin the week
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for much of southern Ontario and snow squall warnings for communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. The weather agency says rain is expected to quickly turn into snow later today as colder air moves into southern Ontario. It warns that snow in many parts of southern Ontario may become heavy at times and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour could result in blowing snow in some areas. Environment Canada says travel could be h
Mayim Bialik was reportedly earning a cool seven-figure paycheck prior to her unceremonious dismissal last week from Jeopardy! According to Puck News, the Big Bang Theory vet was pulling in an annual salary of $4 million. The figure includes her work on the game show’s syndicated version as well as the myriad ABC primetime iterations. …
The testimony's over, but the acrimony lingers on at the Trump fraud trial.
The 2016 Democratic candidate had the shortest, bluntest response.
Prince William has been forced to interrupt his Christmas break with wife Kate Middleton and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to travel abroad for an important engagement…
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and other senior royals must adhere to this strict drinking etiquette at Sandringham this Christmas when they visit King Charles and Queen Camilla
An expert witness paid nearly $1 million by Donald Trump to testify at his New York civil fraud trial "lost all credibility" by "doggedly" justifying the former U.S. president's business records, the judge overseeing the case said on Monday. Eli Bartov, a New York University accounting professor, testified on Dec. 7 that he did not see any evidence of fraud in Trump's family real estate company's financial statements, which New York state's attorney general alleges overstated property values in order to win favorable loan and insurance terms. Bartov testified he spent 650 hours on the case at a rate of $1,350 per hour, meaning his compensation totaled around $877,500.
‘They’re all frauds – if you were to put them all under the same scrutiny I was put under, you would have to vacate the whole goddamn building,’ Santos says
Kelly Clarkson opened up about her 2023 weight-loss journey during a recent episode of her talk show, sharing that she doesn't "have to wear Spanx" anymore.
Alice Wood, 23, drove 158 metres with her fiance Ryan Watson underneath her Ford Fiesta.
Sánchez said she is 'overwhelmed with love and gratitude' ahead of her 54th birthday
I asked my 95-year-old best friend his longevity tips for a long, happy life. I expected he'd say he never smoked or ate a vegan diet, but he surprised me.
Another 1090 invaders have been eliminated in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, along with dozens of Russian tanks, APCs and artillery systems, the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Facebook on Dec. 18.
Couric's eldest daughter, Ellie, shared the news via a friendship bracelet before a Taylor Swift concert earlier this year
Authorities said Jason Karels drowned Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3 and Gideon, 2, at his Round Lake Beach, Ill., home on June 13, 2022
There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
The golf pro's 16-year-old daughter served as a caddy for her dad over the weekend
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley is gaining some momentum on former President Trump among New Hampshire Republican voters, though Trump still holds a strong lead in the early nominating contest. The latest CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found Haley has emerged as a top alternative to the former president, consolidating much of the non-Trump vote.…
The day holds double significance for the musician as its also marks his 40th wedding anniversary to his wife Patti Hansen.