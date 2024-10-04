Florida should brace for soggy week, chance of tropical development increases, NHC says
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Hurricane Kirk is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday.
A budding storm will trek across the country through next week, bringing foul weather along its route
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — Russ Lewis has picked up some strange things along the coast of Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state over the years: Hot Wheels bicycle helmets with feather tufts, life-size plastic turkey decoys made for hunters, colorful squirt guns.
A strong Pacific storm will survive the trek over the Rockies and will strengthen as it crosses the rest of the country
After a major x-class solar flare caused an eruption from the Sun late on Tuesday, we may be in for another spectacular display of the Northern Lights in the nights ahead.
A big temperature pattern change is coming to parts of Ontario. Some will even see a transition from rain to snow!
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Kirk strengthened Wednesday into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane, forecasters said.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Before Hurricane Helene’s landfall last week, the National Weather Service began an all-out blitz to alert emergency planners, first responders and residents across the Southeast that the storm’s heavy rains and high winds could bring disaster hundreds of miles from the coast.
Fewer than 5% of people in Taylor County, where it made landfall, have flood insurance.
"Them finding that dog yesterday was a bright spot in the middle of this chaos,” said a rescue official, nearly a week after the storm decimated the area.
A second asteroid hit Earth around the same time causing a "catastrophic" event.
The Appalachian Bear Rescue shared photos of the deceased bear on Facebook to remind people to throw away leftover food in forested areas.
As the rain from Hurricane Helene came down harder and harder, workers inside a plastics factory in rural Tennessee kept working. It wasn’t until water flooded into the parking lot and the power went out that the plant shut down and sent workers home.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A rare whale found dead off Massachusetts earlier this year died as a result of entanglement in Maine lobster fishing gear, federal authorities said.
(Bloomberg) -- As historic floodwaters unleashed by Hurricane Helene recede across the US Southeast, the region faces a humanitarian, economic and ecological crisis of staggering scope, with effects likely to last years.Most Read from BloombergA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsThe Corner Store ComebackNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th C
Mountains of plastic waste from the fishing industry have covered the coast along the Valdes Peninsula in Argentina's Patagonia, threatening the lives of sea lions, fish, penguins and whales and also endangering human health. The coasts of the peninsula on Argentina's Atlantic coast, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO for its natural beauty, have been dotted with crates, nets, buoys and other fishing tools thrown into the sea and washed ashore.
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Helene dumped trillions of gallons of water hundreds of miles inland, devastating communities nestled in mountains far from the threat of storm surge or sea level rise. But that distance can conceal a history of flooding in a region where water races into populated towns tucked into steep valleys.
The chances that a storm will form in the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days are dropping, but Florida could still get doused by the would-be system.
STORY: ::Kasukabe, Japan::July 4, 2024It looks like a secret underground cavern from the set of a movie. But it's actually a facility designed to keep Tokyo from flooding.It is one part of a growing system to ensure the expected increase in rainfall doesn’t overcome the Japanese capital.::This EarthHelping to oversee the expansion of this underground system is Shun Otomo.::Shun OtomoTokyo Bureau of Construction“As the climate changes, these kinds of rains are expected to become more and more frequent and to have even greater impact we intend to strengthen the provision of these facilities in order to ensure the safety and security of the people of Tokyo."::Tokyo, JapanFifty-nine massive pillars that are 59 feet high and weigh 500 tons each make up what is known as the “underground chamber” here north of Tokyo.It has enough volume to fit almost 100 Olympic-size swimming pools of water.When nearby rivers flood, the overflow courses through nearly four miles of massive underground tunnels before collecting here in what is officially known as the Metropolitan Outer Area Underground Discharge Channel.Facilities like this one help protect Tokyo from a changing climate being tracked by Tokyo University professor of environmental science and climate risk Seita Emori.::Seita EmoriTokyo University Professor"We are now in a long-term warming trend, so we anticipate that previously unseen record amounts of rain will fall as the temperature rises in the future."::July 6, 2024The summer of 2024 was the hottest since records began in 1898, Japan's weather agency said in September. In Tokyo, sudden, violent storms known as "guerrilla" downpours have become increasingly common.Tokyo’s flood defenses went into action on August 30th as security cameras captured water pouring into the underground cathedral as a typhoon lashed southwest Japan nearly 400 miles away.The system kicked in four times in June, more than all of last year. During Typhoon Shanshan, it captured enough water to fill the Tokyo Dome baseball stadium almost four times, before pumping it safely into the Edogawa River and out to sea.::July 17, 2024Work is also underway using a colossal tunneling machine to ground a path through the earth below Tokyo.The aim is to capture vast quantities of rain that might otherwise flood the streets above.
The death toll after Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction across the U.S. Southeast has reached at least 133. Video footage recorded by Rick Wilard shows a house being swept away by strong currents and winds in the Swannanoa River, eventually collapsing and crashing into debris.