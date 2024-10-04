Florida should brace for soggy week, chance of tropical development increases, NHC says

Reuters Videos

STORY: ::Kasukabe, Japan::July 4, 2024It looks like a secret underground cavern from the set of a movie. But it's actually a facility designed to keep Tokyo from flooding.It is one part of a growing system to ensure the expected increase in rainfall doesn’t overcome the Japanese capital.::This EarthHelping to oversee the expansion of this underground system is Shun Otomo.::Shun OtomoTokyo Bureau of Construction“As the climate changes, these kinds of rains are expected to become more and more frequent and to have even greater impact we intend to strengthen the provision of these facilities in order to ensure the safety and security of the people of Tokyo."::Tokyo, JapanFifty-nine massive pillars that are 59 feet high and weigh 500 tons each make up what is known as the “underground chamber” here north of Tokyo.It has enough volume to fit almost 100 Olympic-size swimming pools of water.When nearby rivers flood, the overflow courses through nearly four miles of massive underground tunnels before collecting here in what is officially known as the Metropolitan Outer Area Underground Discharge Channel.Facilities like this one help protect Tokyo from a changing climate being tracked by Tokyo University professor of environmental science and climate risk Seita Emori.::Seita EmoriTokyo University Professor"We are now in a long-term warming trend, so we anticipate that previously unseen record amounts of rain will fall as the temperature rises in the future."::July 6, 2024The summer of 2024 was the hottest since records began in 1898, Japan's weather agency said in September. In Tokyo, sudden, violent storms known as "guerrilla" downpours have become increasingly common.Tokyo’s flood defenses went into action on August 30th as security cameras captured water pouring into the underground cathedral as a typhoon lashed southwest Japan nearly 400 miles away.The system kicked in four times in June, more than all of last year. During Typhoon Shanshan, it captured enough water to fill the Tokyo Dome baseball stadium almost four times, before pumping it safely into the Edogawa River and out to sea.::July 17, 2024Work is also underway using a colossal tunneling machine to ground a path through the earth below Tokyo.The aim is to capture vast quantities of rain that might otherwise flood the streets above.