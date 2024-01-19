Some Florida children see benefits from medical marijuana, but questions remain
It’s a debate that’s been going on for years now in our state: medical marijuana for children. We’re looking at all of the angles of this debate in this “Full Circle” report. Medical marijuana for children was legalized in Florida in 2016. Since then, many families and physicians swear by its relaxing effect on children living with medical conditions like autism, epilepsy and PTSD, while others in the medical community say more research needs to be done before this becomes mainstream.