Florida community mourns K-9 officer Archer: 'You got on last bad guy off the street'

A community is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who died after working to track down a suspect in the north central Florida heat last week.

The K-9 officer named Archer worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, about 55 miles east of Tallahassee. He died Friday at the University of Florida Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville, the sheriff’s office announced Friday afternoon.

“Archer was surrounded by his handler, fellow members of our canine unit and medical staff,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Archer honorably fulfilled his duty by protecting our citizens, our communities, and our deputies without fear or hesitation.”

Archer, a K-9 officer with the Madison County Sheriff's Office in Florida. He died in the line of duty in July 2024.

Madison County Sheriff David Harper shared news about the dog’s illness a day earlier on Facebook. In a video shared online, Harper asked community members to pray for Archer and said he was helping to find a felon that ran from deputies into a wooded area.

“Archer gave his all to ensure that there was no criminal roaming free in our community,” Harper said, adding that the dog suffered from “a heat episode.”

The dog was rushed to a clinic where he was stabilized and then taken to another facility for emergency medical care.

He ended up at University of Florida Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville, where he received plasma transfusions. His condition was initially listed as stable, the office said.

Sheriff condemns 'hurtful' remarks after K-9 death

Sheriff Harper made a follow-up post Saturday after receiving comments that upset him regarding the dog’s death and his handler.

“I am aggravated about as much as I have been in a good while,” Harper wrote. “I am hurting over the loss of one of my dedicated service canines just as many in our community are. I just had to block a few people from the ability to comment on our page because these individuals were making hurtful and uneducated comments directed to my handler and his family.”

Calling the commenters “keyboard warriors who hide behind their profiles,” Harper said the person Archer was pursuing caused the incident. The individual was just a few hundred yards from someone’s home and Archer located him so he could be arrested, Harper said.

“Yes it is hot,” Harper wrote. “No doubt about that. However, heat does not deter CRIMINALS and CRIME.”

He said he would pray for the people commenting and upsetting himself and community members.

“I will pray that your law enforcement officers would run through the gates of hell, led by a loyal and fierce canine, regardless of how hot it is, to ensure your safety, your home and your quality of life is never disturbed,” he wrote.

The sheriff's office previously shared photos of Archer and other K-9 officers on National Dog Day 2023.

"Celebrating our K9s today," the sheriff's office wrote, sharing photos of K-9 officers Archer, Riot, Madison, Max and Garmr.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, southeast of Madison County, posted in support of Archer.

“Our hearts are broken for Madison County Sheriff's Office, K9 Archer’s handler and family,” the department wrote.

“K9 Archer died in the line of duty today. While K9s are integral to our work, these faithful dogs are family. We know everyone at Madison is mourning this loss. Rest easy K9 Archer, you got one last bad guy off the street.”

