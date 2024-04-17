Florida Cyclist Calmly Watches as Gator Crosses Road Feet Away

A Florida cyclist was spotted biking dangerously close to an alligator walking across a street, as two of the huge reptiles roamed around a neighborhood in the southwest of the state.

Brandy Dentzau said she was working in the Bonita National Golf & Country Club neighborhood on April 12 when she heard a woman screaming that a gator was at the side of the house.

Dentzau filmed a person on a bike as the gator crossed the street right in front of them. She told news outlet WANE 15 that the cyclist was taking photos of the gator.

Dentzau added that she didn’t want to call anyone about the gators because the reptiles were “there first.”

In the video, Dentzau can be heard trying to coax the second gator away from the houses. “Come on, buddy, you gotta go back home. You’re scaring everybody,” she says. Credit: Brandy Dentzau via Storyful