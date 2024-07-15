What Florida delegates at RNC have to say about Trump's VP pick
The 2024 National Republican Convention is underway in Milwaukee as former President Donald Trump was formerly declared the Republican nominee.
The former president also detailed a “little problem” he’s had since the shooting.
Well that didn't last long.Throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday morning one of the most radical political transformations in US history was being written. Old Trump–the nasty, malevolent, political operative who is bent on vengeance and stealing elections–was no more. Political insiders, commentators and writers were being briefed that, after the shooting and his miraculous escape on Saturday, a new man had risen.He even planned to rip up his RNC script and instead of plans to attack Bide
The former first lady spoke out after former President Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting at a campaign event the previous evening.
Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee enveloped in the glow of surviving an assassination attempt. He's also trailed by a litany of questions over his condition as he prepares on Monday to name his running mate, the person who would be a heartbeat away from the presidency should he prevail in November.Neither the Trump campaign nor the hospital where he was treated on Saturday in Butler, Pa., have released any information on the former president's treatment, diagnosis or condition.A spokesman for Bu
The Ohio senator has made a whole lot of negative statements about Trump, something people on social media were happy to point out.
The former president told his former White House doctor that he would have died if he didn't turn his head to look at an immigration statistics chart.
The former president talked about what he said immediately after the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pa.
Speakers at the Republican National Convention have to be just right: Not too MAGA hot, not too MAGA cold, leaving some Trump acolytes sidelined.
Evan Vucci, an AP photographer, was covering Trump's rally when shots rang out. He said he immediately knew the event would go down in history.
"As a Latina, my top political concerns are every single thing in Project 2025. It's like they looked at everything on the liberal and leftist agenda and just said, 'Let's do the opposite.'"
The FBI identified the shooter as a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. His employer says he passed a background check for his job.
A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally holding onto classified documents, dealing the former president another major legal victory as the Republican seeks a return to the White House. Florida-based U.S. District Aileen Cannon, who was nominated by Trump, ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, was unlawfully appointed to his role and did not have the authority to bring the case. It marked another blockbuster legal victory for Trump, following the July 1 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that as a former president he enjoyed immunity from prosecution for many of his actions in office.
The former president explained how his speech this week will be "a lot different" after he survived an assassination attempt.
Already, we can see the battlelines being drawn in what may become a very ugly fight over a deeply shocking incident.
Some of Donald Trump’s most loyal Congressional allies immediately blamed Joe Biden for Saturday’s assassination bid against the former president—with one claiming: “Biden sent the orders.”In a series of posts on social media, loyalists including Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert sought to link the sniper’s attack to language used by Biden.Blackburn posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Just days ago, Biden said, ‘It’s time to put Trump in a bu
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday, siding with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday sharply criticized an anonymous “senior Democrat” who was quoted saying the party was “resigned” to another four years under former President Trump. Ocasio-Cortez, in a post on the social platform X, said Democratic members who feel that way should “absolutely retire” from their positions in Congress. “If you’re a…
Even amid bloody chaos at his campaign rally on Saturday, Donald Trump felt it was necessary to urge his followers to “fight, fight, fight” as a way to remind them of the MAGA mission that propelled Trump to the White House in 2016 and may return him there in November.In an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernan, co-host of Squawk Box, Trump on Sunday spoke for the first time about his iconic fist-pumping moment following the shooting rampage“He thought it was essential to get out the message at that
Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee faced backlash for the "despicable misogynistic cheap shot."
‘We are in a battle between GOOD and EVIL,’ Greene writes as she blames shooting on the Democrats