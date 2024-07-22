Florida Democratic National Convention delegates announce support for Vice President Harris
Florida Democratic National Convention delegates announce support for Vice President Harris
Florida Democratic National Convention delegates announce support for Vice President Harris
Trump followers were in a tizzy after the former vice president thanked Biden for "putting the interests of our Nation ahead of his own" by ending his campaign.
While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?
Here's what she said would happen if someone younger entered the race.
The former Trump aide’s criticism of Kamala Harris on Fox News earned a mocking response from her ex-husband.
The MSNBC host ripped Trump and his "most ardent super fans" after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.
Many of the marquee names in Democratic politics began quickly lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, but one towering presence in the party held back: Barack Obama. The former president has not yet endorsed Harris; in fact, he did not mention her once in an affectionate — if tautly written — tribute to President Joe Biden that was posted on Medium shortly after Biden decided to bow out Sunday. “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dea
Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get
"So now that Trump is the oldest person running for President — is that going to be the top news story from the media for the next several months? Or no?" — @notcapnamerica
Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) reacts to Speaker Mike Johnson telling reporters he expects lawsuits attempting to fight the possible addition of Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket.
Putin previously said he would prefer Biden to be in the White House over Trump.
Kimberly Cheatle was grilled by House members on Monday over her agency’s handling of security at the rally where a gunman tried to kill Trump
CNN’s Jeff Zeleny breaks down the potential candidates to join Vice President Kamala Harris as her running mate.
Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.
Two days before Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 race, donors complained of a ‘mismanaged’ call about the president’s future
Donald Trump said he "took a bullet for democracy" as he appeared at a campaign rally for the first time since the assassination attempt on him - as divisions in the Democratic Party grow over potential replacements for Joe Biden.
Elon Musk, who recently endorsed Donald Trump, also seemingly mocked the vice president over the 2022 clip.
State Sen. George Lang referenced civil war at JD Vance's first hometown rally in Middletown, Ohio.
‘I’ve given to everybody’ Trump once admitted
(Bloomberg) -- Rosneft PJSC’s major Tuapse refinery in southern Russia caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack early Monday, regional authorities said.Most Read from BloombergBiden Exit Puts Trump Trade in Doubt as Election Gets Re-SetJoe Biden Bows to Democrats Who Wanted Him Out, Upending US PoliticsBiden Exits Race, Endorses Harris as She Shores Up SupportBiden Is Out: What’s Next for Democrats, ExplainedA Brief History of Kamala Harris and Her Politics“Infrastructure of the oil refinery i
Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S