These Florida Democrats have already lined up behind Kamala Harris

After President Joe Biden on Sunday bowed out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, many Florida Democrats rallied behind Harris.

“I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” Biden, 81, wrote on social media. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Biden dropped out of the race after a firestorm of criticism about his age and ability.

While endorsing Harris, some Florida Democrats called for unity.

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who is challenging Sen. Rick Scott this election, said in an emailed statement that Democrats must “stand united” behind Harris.

“I love and respect Joe Biden immensely and I have total faith in Kamala Harris and the American people who will help us beat Donald Trump,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a former Democratic National Committee chairperson, in a post on X.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz tweeted, “I hereby endorse Kamala Harris! That’s the tweet.”

State Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando said in a text message that Harris is “the clearest choice” for the nominee.

“The only way we will win is if we are united throughout what will no doubt be a messy, but necessary, process,” Eskamani added in an emailed statement.

Florida Sen. Lauren Book, the highest ranking Democrat in the state as the outgoing Senate minority leader, plans to endorse Harris this afternoon, according to her spokesperson.

State House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell from Tampa said that Harris had her backing “100%” in an interview.

“She’s ready for this moment because she has prepared for this moment. So, Vice President Harris can count on my strongest support,” Driskell said. “I think she’s the trusted voice that we need in this election cycle when we face so many threats to our democracy and our freedom.”

Tampa Bay Democrats weighed in, too. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch endorsed Harris and said, “It’s time to move our nation forward, together.”

Alan Clendenin, a Tampa City Council member and member of the Democratic National Committee, told the Tampa Bay Times that he supports Harris “100%.”

“She has four years of on-the-job training,” said Clendenin, who called for the president to drop out of the race two weeks ago.

Biden’s endorsement does not guarantee that Harris will replace him on the ticket this November, said Barry Richard, a Tallahassee attorney and elections expert.

Though there is some inherent uncertainty, Richard believes Biden’s delegates were now “free agents.”

“The fact that he has endorsed Harris doesn’t bind them to Harris though it may have an impact on them,” Richard said.

Some Florida Democrats remained quiet about their hopes for the party’s nominee.

Florida Democratic Party Chairperson Nikki Fried said on social media that the party “must be more united than ever to defeat Donald Trump,” but did not elaborate on who should lead the party.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor shared a similar sentiment. Castor tweeted in supportof President Biden but made no mention of Harris.

Personal injury attorney John Morgan, a major Democratic donor, said in a text message that he believes Biden’s endorsement means Harris will be the nominee — but he believes she will lose. “In my humble opinion she has no shot,” he said.

Morgan said he would not be raising money for a Harris-led ticket. ”You have to be enthusiastic to ask friends for money,” he wrote. “I would not be enthusiastic.”

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau staff writers Lawrence Mower and Alexandra Glorioso, and Tampa Bay Times reporter Olivia George contributed to this report.