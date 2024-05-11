Florida Department of Health warns of smoke from brush fires
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a notice cautioning residents of smoke from area brush fires.
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a notice cautioning residents of smoke from area brush fires.
Body-camera footage released by the Fontana Police Department shows an officer being put in a headlock during a traffic stop in Yucaipa by a man whom authorities have identified as Alan Metka.
The Salehs of Toronto say: "[Canada] is no longer liveable or a desirable place to be, at least not like it used to be."
A second chance to view the magnificent auroras produced by a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun will arrive Saturday evening in case you missed the previous night’s spectacle.
Rebecca Joynes is facing trial on several counts of sexual activity with a child and doing so as a person in a position of trust
She had set up flooring, a computer and printer, police said.
Alexa Bartell was killed when a rock was thrown through her window as she drove
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — An evacuation alert was issued in Alberta for Fort McMurray on Friday evening as an out-of-control wildfire burned nearby. Residents in the northern oilsands hub and the nearby community of Saprae Creek were told to be ready to leave on short notice. Jody Butz, regional fire chief and director of emergency management for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, said in a video update posted on Facebook late Friday that the two communities were not at risk and winds were
Families raced to gather their possessions from a Portage Avenue apartment building on Friday morning. Residents said the notice to evacuate came on short notice leaving them with few options.
One of the city's oldest and most affluent neighbourhoods — Baby Point — could get a new name, as part of an ongoing city review that may designate the neighbourhood a Heritage Conservation District (HCD).Local resident David Rainsberry has been lobbying the city and his local councillor, Gord Perks (Parkdale—High Park), to have the name changed.The Baby family, after which the neighbourhood is named, owned slaves in the late 1700s and early 1800s and so, he says, is not worthy of being memorial
“Bystanders held (the man) until officers arrived,” police said.
The South Dakota governor made other confessions in "No Going Back," including that she'd shot one of her dogs.
Conway also slammed this approach by the former president's legal team as a "fiasco."
Former Saint John city councillor and convicted child sex offender Donnie Snook has been denied full parole because the Parole Board of Canada concluded he would pose "an undue risk to society."But Snook, 52, who is on day parole and living at an undisclosed halfway house in British Columbia, told the board he's "not currently interested in full parole," according to the April 22 decision, released this week to CBC News."You have not yet secured employment, have limited financial means to suppor
The victim worked for the same “major company” for 30 years, authorities said.
A teacher at an Essex County high school and a professor at the University of Windsor have been confirmed as two of the men charged in a recent sting operation where police posed as minors offering sex.On Friday, the Ontario College of Teachers told CBC Windsor that it is aware of a charge against James Pernal, 46, of Essex — a teacher at Essex District High School."By law, the college is unable to comment on any investigations, nor can we confirm whether an investigation may be ongoing," stated
A Fish Tale A cruise ship came to port on Saturday with a surprising and stinky stowaway: a dead, rotting whale was found on its bow, The New York Times reports. And preliminary signs from an investigation point to the aquatic mammal, an endangered sei whale, and the boat colliding because the carcass — weighing […]
An Ontario man is facing charges in connection with the largest gold heist in Canadian history at Toronto Pearson airport last year. Archit Grover, 36, from Brampton, was arrested on Monday after arriving on a flight from India, Peel Regional Police said in a new release Thursday. Kayla McLean reports.
3-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her family in Portugal
Bethany Platt has made some disturbing discoveries over the return of Nathan Curtis in Coronation Street.
The suspect was identified as Anthony Martin Landry