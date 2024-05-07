UPDATE Florida deputies shoot and kill man allegedly threatening people at a prayer center
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office provides update on deputy-involved shooting
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Brian Lush is seen here with his daughter, Chloe White. Ontario police said Monday that his body had been found. (Submitted by Chloe White)Missing truck driver Brian Lush has been found dead, according to the Ontario Province Police in a news release issued Monday evening.No other details will be released, the OPP said.Lush had been missing in the Summerstown area of Ontario since April 24. The 51-year-old man was headed east on his way home to Newfoundland.His truck, the keys and his belongings
“Not only did my son not get any justice, but our family did not get any justice here either,” the deceased’s father tells PEOPLE
Donald Trump’s attorneys have found a new reason to seek to delay the classified documents case: Some of the documents found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago have shifted out of order since FBI agents seized them two years ago.
The husband of an American woman reporting missing in Spain has been arrested, the FBI announced.
A former Calgary teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student more than 20 years ago.Mario Joseph Denis Arsenault, 54, who currently lives in Levis, Que., was charged by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) with two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.Police say the woman came forward and reported "multiple instances of sexual assault."A publication ban protects the identity of the alleged victim. Incidents alleged in vehicle and homeIn 2000 the w
“You treated them as less than human. ... You don’t care about equality or respect.”
The five-month-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after the incident on Thursday.
“We’re gonna get you home, OK?”
OTTAWA — India's Foreign Affairs Minister says Canada is his country's "biggest problem" when it comes to Sikh separatism. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also accused Canada of welcoming criminals when asked about his reaction to developments in the case of a homicide that has roiled tensions between the two countries. RCMP charged three Indian nationals last Friday in the death of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead last June as he left a temple in Surrey, B.C. His death sparked a wa
CALGARY — A man has been fined and prohibited from owning a pet for 15 years after his dogs attacked and killed an 86-year-old neighbour in Calgary. Betty Ann Williams was mauled in an alley on June 5, 2022, after Denis Bagaric’s three pit bulls escaped his fenced and gated backyard. Bagaric earlier pleaded guilty to two city bylaw charges: an animal attacking a person causing severe injury and animals running at large. "I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that all three dogs were involved in
Holly LeGresley admitted an offence under the Obscene Publications Act and encouraging the commission of unnecessary suffering.
Manatee deputies say the man fired seven rounds into the vehicle, striking a woman pregnant with twins.
The jury trial of a man accused of killing four women in Winnipeg will now instead be heard by a judge alone, a change that comes after Jeremy Skibicki's lawyers said he admits to killing the women but will ask to be found not criminally responsible. The Crown says that given it no longer has to prove Skibicki, 37, caused the women's deaths, prosecutors are now willing to proceed with a judge-alone trial — something they had previously strongly opposed. Crown attorney Christian Vanderhooft revea
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Relatives have identified three bodies found in a well as those of two Australian surfers and one American who went missing last weekend, Mexican authorities said Sunday. Baja California state prosecutors said the relatives had viewed the corpses recovered from a remote well about 50 feet (15 meters) deep and recognized them as their loved ones. Thieves apparently killed the three, who were on a surfing trip to Mexico’s Baja peninsula, to steal their truck because they wanted
A truck driver allegedly killed a police officer during a traffic stop on a Utah highway Sunday by driving his rig into the officer, police said. A Santaquin police officer and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper had stopped the semitrailer around 6:30 a.m. after somebody called 911 to report that a person was standing on the back of the rig as it was headed north on Interstate 15. Spanish Fork police said the man began driving off during the stop, then turned the semitrailer around before driving the wrong way on the interstate.
Christopher Gilbert, 26, sustained severe brain injuries in the near-drowning in Louisiana
Nathan Wade, the former Fulton County special prosecutor involved in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, spoke out for the first time Sunday since resigning from the case after a public disqualification battle over his relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis. Wade, who resigned from the case last month following a judge's ruling, conceded he had certain regrets about the relationship but defended the integrity of the case against Trump and others moving forward. "Workplace romances are as American as apple pie," Wade told ABC News' Linsey Davis in an exclusive sit-down interview.