Florida Deputies Smash Through Car Window to Rescue Dog in 'Distress'

Sheriff’s deputies in western Florida smashed though the rear window of a car on August 2 to rescue a dog from overheating amid hot temperatures in the region.

Bodycam footage posted to Facebook by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) shows the moment deputies smashed through the rear window of the vehicle to reach the animal.

The dog was “heavily panting and in obvious distress,” according to the post, as the car was locked and off with the windows rolled up.

According to PCSO, it was 88 degrees outside that day, and it was determined that the pup was left in the vehicle for about 30 to 45 minutes, making the inside of the car around 120 degrees.

After providing the dog with water, deputies took it to animal control for treatment, where it was determined to be okay. The dog’s owners were found inside a nearby courthouse soon after and charged with animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said.

“It’s not okay for you, it’s not okay for them. Never leave a pet or child in a vehicle,” they wrote. Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

