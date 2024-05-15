Florida deputy’s conduct shows divide between law enforcement and the public
George Floyd's death in 2020 ushered in a new era of calls for law enforcement transparency, equity, and accountability. Nearly four years later, that spotlight remains as the public questions the actions of police sworn to protect and serve. As agencies work to maintain or rebuild trust, concerns from the community about a deputy within the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office first came to the I-Team more than a year ago, involving a use of force incident.