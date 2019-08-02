Florida Family Rescues Pelican Hooked in a Discarded Fishing Line

Florida resident Sabrina Licini captured video of her family freeing a pelican that got caught on a discarded fishing line and two lures off Pine Island, on July 29.

Licini told Storyful she and her family went out fishing, and while on the boat came across the bird floating in the water. They rode past the pelican and realized there was something wrong – the bird was tangled up in a fishing line, causing its neck to be pinned down on its body. The line also had two treble hooks that were stuck on the pelican.

The video shows the bird being brought aboard the boat by a net. Licini’s father holds the bird down while her brother grabs scissors to remove the lures from the bird’s mouth and body. Once the fishing line and hooks are removed, the bird is freed and returned to the water.

Licini shared the video in a Facebook post. In the caption, she urges people to properly dispose of their fishing lines and lures. Credit: Sabrina Licini via Storyful