Florida Forest Service concerned about lighting strikes that can spark more wildfires this week
More than 100 blazes are burning across Canada Monday, with several major wildfires prompting evacuations for hundreds of residents and threatening to swallow up communities.
The long weekend may not give everyone the tease of summer they want, but don't count it as a write off yet
The threat for training thunderstorms moves into southern Ontario with heavy rain for Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Explore the shocking discovery in high-temperature superconductors that may initiate a new era of power.
A stormy start to the week was seen in parts of southern Ontario, and there will be more unsettled weather on Tuesday. Alongside the rain could be some hazy skies as wildfire smoke from Western Canada infiltrates the region
Fried Comms A massive solar storm rocked the Earth's atmosphere with charged particles this weekend, triggering spectacular auroras in the night sky across a substantial swath of both North America and Europe. The storm reached "extreme" levels — Category G5 — on Friday and Saturday, enough to wreak havoc with communications equipment and even the […]
A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday. Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X. At least 47 people had been rescued and were receiving hospital treatment, said Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state.
“I believe if your neighbour’s house is burning, you help them. Africa is our neighbour,” said IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol.
VICTORIA — The B.C. and federal governments have set aside nearly $254 million to expand rebates to convert home heating and cooling systems to more climate-friendly options with a focus on low- and middle-income households. A joint statement from Environment Canada and B.C.'s Energy Ministry says Ottawa is providing up to $103.7 million while the province is adding up to $151 million to increase the number of households eligible for upgrades. It says income-qualified applicants could receive up
Martin Rehak isn't quite sure what to make of it yet, as he sees some of the houseboats around him on Yellowknife Bay sitting on ground that's normally underwater. His own home is still afloat. "I don't know if it's supposed to be concerning or not," he said. "I mean, it's different — but I don't know if it is good or bad." "There's at least two or three [houseboats] right now, I could think of off the top of my head, who normally would be floating but are sitting on the floor of the lake." Acco
An evacuation order has been issued for the entire Doig River First Nation reserve in northeastern B.C. due to a nearby wildfire.The First Nation has a population of around 335 people, according to its website, with the 2021 census listing 85 people as living on the reserve itself.The Doig River First Nation reserve is located around 40 kilometres northeast of Fort St. John, B.C., in the province's northeast — the very community hosting thousands of wildfire evacuees from Fort Nelson due to the
Scientists in the US and at the University of St Andrews studied ancient Antarctic ice to make the discovery.
The powerful solar storm that made those dazzling northern lights visible across the U.S. also reportedly caused some headaches for farmers.
The rescued Afghani children were among eight siblings who were at home with their parents in Folo, in the Bulka district of Baghlan, when the flooding hit.