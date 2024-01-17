Florida hires Ron Roberts as executive head coach charged with turning around woeful defense

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida announced the hiring of veteran defensive assistant Ron Roberts on Tuesday, adding the former Auburn coordinator to coach Billy Napier’s staff in hopes he can help lead a woeful unit back to prominence.

Roberts was named executive head coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He reunites with Austin Armstrong, the team’s 30-year-old defensive coordinator who struggled at times last season. Armstrong considers Roberts a mentor.

The 56-year-old Roberts fills an opening that was created when linebackers coach Jay Bateman left to become Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator in late December.

Roberts spent last year at Auburn after three seasons at Baylor. The Bears led the Big 12 with 27 takeaways in 2021, including 19 interceptions, as they won the conference title and beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl to finish 12-2.

The Gators ended the 2023 season on a five-game losing streak, with the defense bearing the brunt of the criticism. The unit allowed 38.2 points a game during the skid. Florida ranked 122nd (of 133 teams) nationally in yards per play and were next to last with 20 pass plays of 40 yards or longer.

After Florida ended the season with a loss to rival Florida State, Napier fired secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer. Napier also reassigned his strength coach and fired his nutritionist.

Napier has since hired Will Harris to replace Raymond and Gerald Chatman to replace Spencer.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll