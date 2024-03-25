Florida insurers made money last year for first time in 7 years, report says

Reuters
A Canadian asset manager on Monday launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) using artificial intelligence (AI) rather than human beings to build a portfolio dedicated specifically to AI. "We'd been looking at the AI space for two years or so, and had investors asking us to put together an AI-themed product," said Raj Lala, president and CEO of Evolve Funds Group Inc. "This, surprisingly, seemed to be a space in the market that hadn't been filled." The Evolve Artificial Intelligence Fund will end up owning megacap technology stocks like Nvidia or Microsoft, Lala said.