Florida Keys schools closed Wednesday as Tropical Storm Rafael churns through the Gulf

Florida Keys public schools will be closed Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Rafael passing through the island chain, Monroe County officials say.

The closet approach of the storm is expected to stay about 115 miles southwest of Key West late Wednesday evening, Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist for National Weather Service Key West, told the Herald.

Nevertheless, Key West, the Lower Keys the Middle Keys and the Dry Tortugas — as well as the island chain’s surrounding waters — are under a tropical storm warning as of Tuesday morning, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours.

Monroe County Emergency Management released a statement Tuesday warning of potential ocean side flooding in parts of the Keys Wednesday night, with water levels possibly reaching up to a foot higher than recent high tides.

There is a possibility of sustained tropical storm force winds of 55 mph or higher from Key West to the Middle Florida Keys city of Marathon, according to the county. High winds could arrive as early as Wednesday morning, but are more likely around midday, officials said.

County officials also warned of a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday across the Lower and Middle Keys, including some tornadoes. Thundery squalls could pack localized wind gusts of between 50 and 60 mph, according to the county statement.

Total rainfall from Rafael is expected to reach between 2 and 3 inches and cause street flooding in areas with poor drainage.