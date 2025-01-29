Florida lawmakers pass sweeping immigration bill to help with Trump crackdown

KATE PAYNE
·5 min read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping immigration bill Tuesday, setting aside half a billion dollars in public funds to help carry out President Donald Trump 's crackdown on those in the country illegally.

In a state where roughly one in every five residents is an immigrant, the legislation would require every level of government — as well as government contractors — to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement “to the fullest extent possible.”

Following more than four hours of deliberations on Tuesday, Florida's Republican-dominated Legislature passed the measure largely along party lines. The passage sets up a showdown between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislative leaders, who have sparred over whose proposals would better carry out Trump’s immigration crackdown. DeSantis has called the bill “weak.”

“The whole goal of this bill is to help President Trump do his job,” said Republican Sen. Gruters, one of the bill sponsors and a Trump ally who said he spoke with the president while shepherding the measure. “He wants maximum coordination with local government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers pushed the 80-plus page bill — titled the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy, or TRUMP Act — through in a special session, when it's harder for the public to engage in the legislative process. Republican lawmakers filed the bill after rejecting immigration proposals by DeSantis, a rebuke to the lame duck governor who was once floated as Trump's successor.

Notably, one Republican in the House and six in the Senate voted against the measure, leaving the bill short of a veto-proof majority.

“I appreciate the attempt,” said Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, an ally of the governor. “I cannot vote for this because it is nowhere near strong enough for my taste."

Ahead of the floor debate on Tuesday, Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez announced additional provisions, after they “requested and received technical assistance from the Trump Administration”, the leaders said.

The amendments included enhancing penalties for all crimes committed in the state by people in the country illegally, and requires that those convicted of capital offenses receive the death penalty. But the Republican sponsors declined to include some of DeSantis' provisions, like restrictions on people in the country illegally sending money overseas and a measure that would have created a legal presumption that people in the country illegally are a flight risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now DeSantis must weigh whether to sign a proposal he's bashed in public as “toothless” and “watered-down" or veto it. He could also decline to sign the bill, allowing it to become law.

The measure passed by lawmakers Tuesday would create a new state immigration enforcement office with more than 140 employees under the direction of a newly minted chief immigration officer, a post to be taken by the state's commissioner of agriculture, and would cede emergency immigration enforcement powers from the governor to the state immigration officer.

The bill allocates $100 million for grants to local law enforcement agencies for training, equipment and reimbursement for leasing detention facilities to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It allocates another $375 million to fund the state's cooperation with the federal government, including efforts related to a program that deputizes local law enforcement for duties typically performed by ICE agents. It also sets aside $25 million to give $1,000 bonuses to local law enforcement officers who cooperate with the federal government.

Democrats repeatedly pressed the bill sponsors on the language requiring government employees to “cooperate to the fullest extent possible” with federal immigration enforcement.

“If we really don’t want our (school resource officers), our social workers and our teachers defining for themselves what the fullest extent of their cooperation needs to be, then we need to define that,” said Democratic Rep. Christine Hunchofsky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gruters said the bill is aimed at requiring more cooperation from local officials running jails and detention facilities, not “street-level” enforcement. But he acknowledged that could change with federal priorities.

The bill would also repeal a decade-old state law allowing Florida students who are in the country without legal permission to qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, which as of the 2023-2024 fiscal year benefitted about 6,500 students. In a sign of how much the state's immigration politics have changed in recent years, the tuition measure was sponsored in 2014 by the state's now-lieutenant governor, a Republican from Miami.

“I implore you today to remember the haunting yet challenging words of our lieutenant governor when she said, 'It's the right thing to do'," Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson told his colleagues on the Senate floor. "And what has changed since then except an attitude towards immigrants?”

Democratic Rep. Jose Alvarez, who was born in Cuba and was brought the U.S. by his parents, was more forceful.

“You all should be ashamed of yourself," he told lawmakers during a hearing on the bill, adding "This is not what this country was meant for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The provision empowering the state's agriculture commissioner as chief immigration officer has rankled DeSantis, who said “it’s almost like the fox guarding the hen house” because the agriculture industry hasn’t “been known for immigration enforcement.”

In his closing remarks, Speaker Perez seemed to nod at the pressure Republicans have faced from the governor and his allies.

“Threatening others to get your way isn’t leadership, it’s immaturity,” Perez said. “I’m going ask you to ignore the melodrama and instead focus on the work that we have to do.”

Florida is among many states led by both parties responding to Trump’s immigration agenda, including Tennessee, which started its own special session Monday in part to deal with the issue.

___ Associated Press writer Stephany Matat in West Palm Beach contributed to this report. Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Am I Allowed?’: Critics Aren’t Laughing At Trump’s Latest ‘Looneytunes’ Joke

    Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.

  • Trump’s New Attack Dog Turns Demure Press Briefing into MAGA Gone Wild

    Pro-MAGA news organizations are being welcomed into the White House in a sweeping move to transform the coverage Donald Trump receives in the media. More than 440 press passes revoked by the Biden administration—many of them from right-leaning organizations—will be restored under Trump. Once banished conservative outlets like The Daily Signal and the One America News Network, both longtime supporters of the president, could now get front-row seats.

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'

    It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • Once again, Trump starts a term with a weak approval rating

    Today, 538 is unveiling a new polling average for President Donald Trump's job approval rating. Based on the 11 polls released since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump's average approval rating starts off at 50 percent, while 43 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president. You can find a constantly updated estimate of Trump's approval rating on 538's polls page, and you can read our full methodology for calculating this average here.

  • Trump’s Most-Hated Anchor Jim Acosta Is Leaving CNN Over Schedule Shift

    Jim Acosta, the acerbic CNN anchor who rose to prominence by sparring with President Donald Trump during his first administration, is reportedly planning to leave the network after he was offered a midnight slot in the cable news giant’s lineup. In a Monday edition of his newsletter Status, former CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy reports that the anchor has “signaled” in private conversations with associates that he plans to leave CNN after mulling over chief executive Mark Thompson’s schedu

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • Canada's border security package welcome but comes late, Republican senator says

    WASHINGTON — As Canada makes its case for enhanced border security to U.S. President Donald Trump's top security picks, a prominent Republican senator says Canada’s recent investment announcement was tardy but welcome.

  • Scott Jennings Is Dared by WaPo Reporter To Imitate Elon Musk's Salute On CNN

    Catherine Rampell tried to goad the GOP pundit into mimicking Musk's Nazi-like gesture to prove it was harmless.

  • California Immediately Slaps Down Trump’s Claim He ‘TURNED ON THE WATER’

    The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour

  • ‘They’re Lying’: Michael Steele Sounds Alarm On 1 Thing Trump Appointees Keep Saying

    The former Republican National Committee chair called the three nominees, who are set for hearings this week, a “threat” to the country.

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started ‘Pissing People Off On A Global Scale’

    The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.

  • White House says Colombia agrees to take deported migrants after Trump tariff showdown

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.

  • Americans sour on some of Trump's early moves, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

    Americans have a dim view of some of President Donald Trump's early barrage of executive orders, including his attempt to do away with so-called birthright citizenship and his decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Since taking office on Jan. 20, the Republican president has moved quickly to crack down on immigration and scale back the size of government, efforts that respondents to the three-day poll that closed on Sunday look on more favorably. Overall, the poll showed 45% of Americans approve of Trump's performance as president, down slightly from 47% in a Jan. 20-21 poll.

  • Trump revives push to denaturalize US citizens

    Trump ordered his administration to devote resources to investigating naturalized US citizens

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Canada stops letting cross-border hikers enter B.C. via Pacific Crest Trail

    OTTAWA — The Canadian Border Services Agency says hikers on a trail that crosses into British Columbia from Washington state will no longer be allowed to proceed without first entering Canada through a designated entry point.