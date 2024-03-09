Florida legislative session ends

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -As the U.S. Congress struggles to pass legislation to fund the government through the fiscal year that began in October, House Republicans on Thursday sought to jump the gun on Democratic President Joe Biden by unveiling a plan for the next year. The plan aims to balance the federal budget within a decade, cutting $14 trillion in federal spending in such areas as green energy subsides and student loan forgiveness while reducing taxes. It was approved in committee hours before Biden was to give the State of the Union Address and days before he was to unveil his own budget proposal on Monday.