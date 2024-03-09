Florida legislative session ends
60 days, 1,500 bills, but did Florida lawmakers do anything to help you? Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders has a complete wrap up of the Florida legislative session from Tallahassee.
The president criticized the justices for overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling in 2022.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg fired back Friday at House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) criticism that President Biden’s State of the Union address was “hyperpartisan” and “vitriolic.” During a Friday morning appearance on “CNN This Morning,” Buttigieg said some of Johnson’s comments were “literally false,” listing bipartisan legislation that Biden passed through Congress and signed…
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesWearing a bright red MAGA hat on the floor of the U.S. House before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), as expected, made a scene—and she broke the rules in the process.According to official House rules, House buildings are considered official government resources. “Accordingly, as a general rule, they may not be used for the conduct of campaign or political activities,” the House rules say.But Greene’s “Make America Grea
‘Seriously, the Katie Britt response is scary as s***. This is like a sci-fi movie. This is Handmaid’s Tale coming to life,’ one person posted on X
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -As the U.S. Congress struggles to pass legislation to fund the government through the fiscal year that began in October, House Republicans on Thursday sought to jump the gun on Democratic President Joe Biden by unveiling a plan for the next year. The plan aims to balance the federal budget within a decade, cutting $14 trillion in federal spending in such areas as green energy subsides and student loan forgiveness while reducing taxes. It was approved in committee hours before Biden was to give the State of the Union Address and days before he was to unveil his own budget proposal on Monday.
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) on Friday lauded President Biden’s State of the Union address and said he spent so much time meeting with lawmakers and guests at the Capitol on Thursday because he is usually kept in “a bubble.” Biden lingered following his speech Thursday night, speaking for quite a while after the House chamber…
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is touting a slew of bipartisan housing bills celebrated by YIMBYs across the country as he runs for a second term.
DUBLIN (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman’s role in the home were headed toward rejection in early vote tallies. Varadkar, who pushed the vote to enshrine gender equality in the constitution by removing “very old-fashioned language” and tried to recognize the realities of modern family life, said voters had delivered “two wallops” to t
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $460 billion package of spending bills approved by the Senate in time to avoid a shutdown of many key federal agencies. The legislation's success gets lawmakers about halfway home in wrapping up their appropriations work for the 2024 budget year. The measure contains six annual spending bills and had already passed the House. In signing it into law, Biden thanked leaders and negotiators from both parties in both chambers for their work,
The president reminded the court that "women are not without electoral or political power" — and promised more from female voters this fall.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into the Boeing jetliner blowout that left a gaping hole on an Alaska Airlines plane this January, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Citing documents and people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said investigators have contacted some passengers and crew — including pilots and flight attendants — who were on the Jan. 5th flight. The Boeing plane used by Alaska Airlines suffered the blowout seven minut
At the State of the Union, attendees made political statements with their ensembles.
And in this case, the stakes are through the roof.
President Biden joked with Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler (N.Y.) about being called “cognitively impaired” following his fiery State of the Union address. The two Democrats spoke on the floor of the House chamber after the address, alongside other Democrats. “Nobody’s going to talk about ‘cognitively impaired’ now,” Nadler said to Biden. Biden laughed and responded,…
President Joe Biden is delivering his third State of the Union address, one that could be among the most important speeches he gives during his presidency as he turns toward reelection.
Poland's prime minister pledged to reduce a grain surplus on the domestic market at talks with farmers on Saturday, a government official said, but union leaders said they were pressing on with weeks of protests. Prime Minister Donald Tusk held three hours of talks in Warsaw with the farmers, who are demanding a halt to cheap imports and to environmental regulations they say harm their livelihoods. "The premier told the farmers there will be money available to take several million tons of grain off the market," Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak told reporters, suggesting a cut of 4-5 million tons had been proposed.
WASHINGTON — The congressional theater around federal spending fights that have repeatedly brought the government to the brink of a disastrous shutdown over the past six months, only to be resolved just in the nick of time to avoid one, has become very predictable. For days before a Friday midnight deadline, there is no official word of a compromise between Republicans and Democrats that will avert the crackup. But behind the scenes, members of the appropriations committees in both parties are h
President Biden delivered a fiery State of the Union address to a bitterly divided Congress — and nation — Thursday night, one that many viewed as unusually political as the president prepares to take on former President Trump in the general election. The hour-plus speech touched on a host of issues dominating the 2024 cycle — such…
VICTORIA — Premier David Eby said he was reflecting on his leadership after the "humbling" resignation of former cabinet minister Selina Robinson from the NDP, citing allegations of antisemitism in the party caucus. But he said Thursday that he disagreed with Robinson's "characterization" of her former colleagues, seven of whom she accused of antisemitism or antisemitic comments in a five-page single-spaced resignation letter to the NDP caucus a day earlier. Eby said he supported all members of
‘Joe Biden viciously attacks tax cheats. Hardest hit: Hunter Biden,’ Matt Gaetz writes on X