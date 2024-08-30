Florida MAGA lawmaker charged with forgery linked to her time as Christian school administrator

A Republican state representative in Florida has turned herself into authorities after being indicted on several charges including forgery.

Republican state representative Carolina Amesty, 29, was charged with forgery, uttering a forgery, false acknowledgment or certification by a notary public and notarizing your own signature, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The charges are in connection with her time as an administrator at Central Christian University in Orange County, Florida, which her father runs, according to the Sentinel.

State Attorney Andrew Bain said a “concerned citizen brought potential criminal wrongdoing” to his office’s attention.

“That information was presented to the grand jury who found sufficient evidence to return an indictment,” Bain said. “I am committed to upholding fairness and justice in every case by applying the law equally to everyone and my record reflects this dedication.”

Amesty released a statement before turning herself in to the Orange County Jail on Thursday. Amesty faces up to twenty years in prison for the four felony charges.

Florida state lawmaker Carolina Amesty turned herself in to the Orange County, Florida Jail on Thursday after she was indicted on forgery (Orange County Jail)

“This prosecution, initiated just a few weeks prior to absentee ballots being dropped, is based on misleading reports from a partisan newspaper about a notarization of an employee verification background report, the truth of the contents which have not been questioned in any manner,” Amesty wrote.

“Rep. Amesty calls for a speedy trial, looks forward to her day in court, and is confident of her public vindication,” she continued.

The indictment follows major investigations into Amesty’s past by the Sentinel.

The outlet published a report earlier this year claiming that Amesty notarized a form in 2021 that claimed Robert Shaffer, a long-time educator, was an employee at Central Christian. But Shaffer said that he has never worked at the school, and never signed any forms indicating he did, the Sentinel reported.

The Orlando outlet also reported that Amesty filed false information with the state about Central Christian; failed to ensure taxes were paid on her $1.3 million home; and falsely claimed to run a successful restaurant, among other allegations.

Amesty later called the Sentinel’s investigation a “hit job” based on “misunderstandings.”

The Republican lawmaker is a staunch ally of Donald Trump. She met her fiancé at a 2020 rally for the former president, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Independent has contacted Amesty’s office for comment.