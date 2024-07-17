Florida man arrested in after-hours Walgreens binge that included Reese's, Dr. Pepper

A Florida man got the chance to fulfill a fantasy straight out of "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory," treating himself to a vast supply of junk food without any supervision. Unfortunately for him, the binge session ended with handcuffs.

Surveillance footage showed the man entering a Walgreens store around 9:40 p.m. Monday in New Smyrna Beach, about 40 miles northeast of Orlando and just south of Daytona Beach. The video shows the man making a beeline for the bathroom, where he stays until nearly 2:30 a.m, according to a Facebook post by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

The man is seen “treating himself” to a pack of cigarettes and multiple snacks, including Tostitos spinach dip, a Reese’s peanut butter bar, Ghirardelli chocolate bars and a Dr. Pepper

The man ended up trimming an alarm while he was snacking and officers arrived about 20 minutes later.

Police show up, help unlock doors

New Smyrna Beach officers responded to a call about a tripped alarm at the Walgreens, arriving at the store around 3 a.m.

The alarm company told police that a man had been inside the store since it closed at 10 p.m. According to police, he made “no attempts to exit the business or call for help.”

Officers saw the man take a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter, observing him on the other side of the double doors. They helped him figure out how to unlock the doors “so he could come out and was subsequently placed under arrest,” the post says.

Police say the man "resisted efforts to place him in the back of a patrol car" and spat on an officer.

He is facing multiple charges, including burglary, larceny, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer. The man is currently being held in Volusia County jail.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida man arrested in after-hours Walgreens junk food binge