Florida Man Arrested Over Death Threats to Trump, Vance on Facebook

A Florida man was arrested and charged Friday for allegedly threatening to kill Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, authorities announced.

Michael Wiseman made the threats against the GOP’s presidential ticket in Facebook posts, according to a statement from the Jupiter Police Department.

“After investigating the reports and the suspect’s Facebook account, JPD detectives found that Wiseman had made multiple threats against Trump and Vance, who earlier this week became the Republican nominees for President and Vice President, respectively,” the statement said. “Threats were also made concerning bodily harm to members of the Trump and Vance families.”

Police said they received multiple tips about the 68-year-old’s alleged posts.

The arrest comes less than a week after Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Jupiter Police Department Deputy Chief Miachel Barbera told local ABC affiliate WPBF Friday that last Saturday’s events played a role in their handling of the matter.

“We take all threats to human beings seriously here at the Jupiter Police Department, but given what happened a couple of days ago, we took it a step further,” he said.

Elsewhere in Florida this week, another man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill President Joe Biden.

