Florida man arrested for stabbing delivery driver faces felony charges

A Florida man was taken into custody on Monday after being accused of stabbing a delivery driver in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earlier this month, according to police.

Curtis Gardner, 33, is facing charges including armed carjacking, attempted murder, and burglary with battery in connection to the Dec. 7 incident, according to a statement obtained by USA TODAY from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Police said the suspect allegedly attacked the unidentified driver, who delivered Amazon packages, and struck him with a knife. The driver was dealing with a flat tire at the time.

Driver went to local store for help after the stabbing, reports say

Security video captured the injured victim trying to get help at a nearby residence before going to a local store in the area, WSVN and NBC Miami reported.

A Fiesta Food Market employee told WSVN that he saw the driver "bleeding all over the body."

Police and first responders got to the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. He is expected to recover, authorities said.

Amazon told USA TODAY on Wednesday that they are grateful the driver is recovering. Police believe the attack was "random."

"We know the vehicle was disabled due to a flat tire at the time of the incident," police said in a statement. "The flat tire does not appear to be intentional at this time, however the investigation remains ongoing and this information is subject to change."

