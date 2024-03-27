Florida Man Arrested After Stealing and Crashing Ambulance

A man was arrested after Tuesday, March 25, after allegedly stealing an ambulance in a violent carjacking incident near Tampa in Hillsborough County, Florida, three days earlier, authorities said..

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the supervisor with American Medical Rescue (AMR), a private ambulance service, was on Interstate 75 around 2am on Tuesday morning when they spotted a vehicle that appeared to have been involved in a crash. They pulled in and asked the driver of the crashed vehicle if they were okay. The driver, identified by police as 36-year-old Lakeland resident Gregory McGall, then threw himself through the window and into the ambulance, and began wrestling with the ambulance driver for control of the vehicle.

“The ambulance driver, fearing for his life, exited the vehicle and called 9-1-1,” FHP said.

This footage released by the agency shows McGall searching through the stolen EMS vehicle while driving through Tampa at speeds up to 100 mph, authorities said.

Minutes later, while fleeing in the stolen ambulance, the suspect collided with a Nissan Altima and fled the scene, they said. The ambulance was recovered.

On March 25, McGall was located and arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and charged with 13 crimes, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, carjacking and aggravated assault, after police received multiple community tips, FHP said. Credit: Florida HSMV via Storyful