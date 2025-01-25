Florida Man Beat Girlfriend with Bat, Set Fire to Motel Bed to 'Feel Finally in Control': Police

Terell Rodgers has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly brutally beating a 25-year-old woman and attacking another witness in the room

A Florida man is under arrest after he allegedly admitted to brutally attacking his girlfriend in a motel room and setting the bed on fire.

The 25-year-old woman, whom PEOPLE is not naming, survived the weekend attack in Kissimmee, Fla., but was hospitalized with multiple skull fractures. Medical personnel said she will likely not survive her injuries, according to a charging affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Terell Rodgers, 31, was arrested on several charges including attempted murder, after he allegedly told police he thought he “just killed my son’s mom.” (The affidavit identifies the two only as being in a relationship; Rodgers refers to the woman as his wife and son's mother).

The alleged beating began when Rodgers and the victim were in the motel room with two other witnesses, one of whom was also attacked, the affidavit claims. The couple had smoked meth earlier in the day, he told police.

One of the witnesses, John Zolyniak, told police he asked the woman if she wanted some food. Rodgers was angry that she responded to Zolyniak’s questions but was not engaging in conversation with Rodgers, seemingly due to a fight the couple had earlier.

Rodgers then allegedly began his tirade with a baseball bat, initially breaking a TV and attempting to strike Zolyniak when he tried to intervene, per the affidavit.

Another witness, Christopher Suraj Budhai, also tried to intervene when Rodgers allegedly attempted to hit the woman with the bat, and was himself struck by the suspect before retreating to the bathroom to hide with Zolyniak, per police.

During this time, Budhai alleges, he could hear Rodgers strike the woman “multiple times.”

Rodgers allegedly told police he was mad about multiple issues from the day and was angry that the woman responded to Zolyniak’s question earlier, per the affidavit.

He allegedly told police after hitting Diaz, he “felt like he was finally in control, getting Diaz to listen to him” and that he “felt a sense of pleasure” during the alleged attack.



The affidavit alleges Rodgers admitted to continuing to hit Diaz as she screamed and tried to crawl away, and only stopped after she became motionless.

After he left the room, Zolyniak came out of the bathroom to help Diaz and realized a fire had been set on his bed, he told police. He put the fire out.

Rodgers is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, first degree arson, false imprisonment and criminal mischief, per court records. Court information did not indicate any pleas or information about his attorney.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Read the original article on People