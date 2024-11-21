The FBI arrested a man who's been charged with planning an attack on the New York Stock Exchange

FILE - People pass the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday and charged in a plot to bomb the New York Stock Exchange this week, according to the FBI.

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, of Coral Springs, Florida, was charged with attempt to use an explosive device to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

The FBI began investigating Yener in February based on a tip that he was storing “bombmaking schematics” in a storage unit. They found bombmaking sketches, many watches with timers, electronic circuit boards and other electronics that could be used for building explosive devices, according to the FBI. He had also searched online for things related to bombmaking since 2017, according to the FBI.

Yener also told undercover FBI agents that he wanted to detonate the bomb the week before Thanksgiving and that the stock exchange in Lower Manhattan would be a popular target.

Yener had his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon and will be detained while he awaits a trial.

The news was first reported by the website CourtWatch.

Calls to telephone numbers listed for Harun Abdul-Malik Yener in public records rang unanswered and a lawyer was not listed in court records.