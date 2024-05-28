Florida Named as Shark Attack Capital of the World — with U.S. Waters the Global No.1 for Bites

Florida topped the list with 16 unprovoked shark attack bites in 2023, according to a report

getty Great White Shark

Swimmers need to be extra vigilant when taking a dip in Florida!

According to an International Shark Attack File shared by the Florida Museum, there have been 351 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in the Volusia County area from 1882 to the present day, followed by 159 in Brevard and 83 in Palm Beach.

The ISAF 2023 shark attack report stated Florida had the most unprovoked bites in the U.S. last year with 16, meaning the state represents 44 percent of the U.S.'s total and 23 percent of the unprovoked bites recorded worldwide. However, the report stated, "This is lower than Florida’s most recent five-year annual average of 19 incidents."

Related: Mom, 26, Dies in Apparent Shark Attack While Swimming With Daughter, 5, Off Mexico Coast

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty A Great White sign in Cape Cod

Florida was followed by eight bites in Hawaii in 2023, with one of them being fatal. New York came next with four bites, before California with two bites; one of which was fatal. North Carolina recorded three bites in 2023, South Carolina had two, and New Jersey had one.

Of the 16 bites recorded in Florida, there were eight in Volusia County. "Of the eight remaining bites, two were in Brevard County, two in St. Lucie County, and one each occurred in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Escambia, and Pinellas counties," the report continued.

The new report stated the global total of unprovoked shark bites was slightly higher than average last year, but the number went down from 41 incidents recorded in the U.S. in 2022 to 36 total and two fatal in 2023.

JESUS OLARTE/AFP via Getty New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida

Overall, the U.S was in the top spot, followed by Australia with 15 bites, four of which were fatal, according to the 2023 report.

"Seven of these occurred in western Australia, one of which was fatal (bull shark), and five bites occurred in South Australia, three of which were fatal (all white sharks). One bite was recorded for Queensland, for New South Wales, and for Tasmania over the year," the ISAF stated.

The report stated that 42 percent of shark attack victims were either surfing or doing board sports at the time of the encounter. 39 percent were swimming/wading, 13 percent were snorkeling/free-diving, and six percent were listed as "other."

Related: Boston Woman Killed in Shark Attack While Paddle Boarding Near Bahamas Resort

getty Aerial shot of Daytona Beach, Florida

"The total number of unprovoked shark bites worldwide remains extremely low. Fatalities saw an increase over the past year. Most of the fatalities in 2023 were due to white shark bites (three in Australia, one in California)," the report added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The number of shark attacks from 1926 to the present day rises around the summertime, with the most happening in September, according to a chart.

Per data shared by the Florida Museum, there have been 926 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in Florida from 1882 to the present day.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.