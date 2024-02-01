Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky is playing at an All-Star level and having fun doing it

When fans see Sergei Bobrovsky on the ice, the Florida Panthers’ veteran goaltender is generally as stoic as can be. He’s locked in as he enters the crease, laser-focused on the task at hand.

Behind the scenes, it’s a different story.

“We like to joke around, have some fun,” fellow goaltender Anthony Stolarz said. “It keeps things light. It’s a long year so him being able to crack a joke here and there and get a couple laughs is always nice to see.”

There are plenty of reasons for Bobrovsky to smile nowadays. He is following up his playoff heroics from last season’s run to the Stanley Cup Finals with his best regular season to date of his five-year tenure with the Panthers. It has resulted in the 35-year-old and 14-year NHL veteran being named an All-Star for the third time in his career and first time with the Panthers. The NHL All-Star Game is Saturday in Toronto.

He is the fourth goaltender to represent the Panthers in an All-Star Game, joining Roberto Luongo (2004, 2015, 2016), John Vanbiesbrouck (1994, 1996, 1997) and Tomas Vokoun (2008). He is also the third player to represent the Panthers in an All-Star Game at age 35 or older. Jaromir Jagr (age 43 in 2016) and Luongo (age 36 in 2016, age 35 in 2015) are the others.

“Sergei is different,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “My first thought was, ‘Boy it’d be great for him to get a rest’, but he’s not going to rest anyway. The four days before we go back on the ice, he’s going to be working harder than anybody in the league, so he might as well go there… This is league-wide recognition for how good he’s been and he’s earned it.”

Added Bobrovsky: “It’s been fun. We have a great group of guys and I’m happy to be part of this team, part of this group. It’s pretty important to have a good system. Everybody knows their role. It’s just fun to come over here to the rink and try to get better.”

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) celebrates with left wing Ryan Lomberg (94), defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) and center Kevin Stenlund (82) after they defeated the Dallas Stars in their NHL game at the Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla.

That feeling of inclusion is key. When goaltenders feel like they are part of the group “and not just just the sixth guy of six,” Maurice said, “you’re going to go as hard as you can.”

“You’re going to prepare. You’re gonna work hard and practice and then you’re gonna go play your butt off. You aren’t separated from the team. You’re a part of it. I think that’s what he feels,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “He feel likes one of the guys because he comes to the rink and he sees all of the defenseman trying to block shots and trying to battle in the corner, and he’s a part of it.”

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (13) saves a shot by a New York Rangers player during the third period of an NHL game at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Friday, December 29, 2023.

The results reflect the effort. Bobrovsky is 23-10-2 on the season. He has two shutouts and 18 games in which he has allowed no more than two goals.

His 2.51 goals against average is on pace to be his best since the 2017-18 season. His .910 save percentage is on pace to second-best in Panthers tenure (.913 in 2021-22 season).

And his performance when playing at 5-on-5 is even better. His goals against average this season when only factoring shots faced at full strength drops to 2.18, which is tied for the sixth-best among 27 goaltenders who have played in at least 25 games this season. His save percentage improves to .920, the ninth-best mark in that group.

It’s a continuation of sorts of the “Playoff Bob” that emerged last postseason. He started each of Florida’s final 18 games of the playoff run. The Panthers went 12-6 in those games, including a perfect 7-0 in games that went into sudden-death overtime. He was clutch in the moments when the Panthers needed him to be the most.

“It was definitely a huge experience from the playoffs,” Bobrovsky said. “It’s big. It definitely helps with the trust. It’s tough to speak for yourself when it’s a team sport, but it builds the trust and the belief. It proves that we are capable of doing the big things.”