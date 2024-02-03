Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky stands out at All-Star Game. How he and Reinhart fared

The NHL All-Star Game, especially since it moved to the three-on-three format in 2016, is known for high-flying offense created by endless breakaways and open ice.

On Saturday, Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky did his part to get noticed.

Bobrovsky, one of two Panthers participating in the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto along with forward Sam Reinhart, performed well between the pipes during his two periods playing for a team drafted by Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

Bobrovsky stopped 18 of 23 shots he faced in the two 10-minutes periods when he was in net and was perfect in a shootout during the semifinal to help Team McDavid to advance to the final, where they ultimately lost 7-4 to Team Matthews captained by Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews.

Reinhart, also on Team McDavid, had three total shots on goal.

This year, four NHL players — McDavid, Matthews, Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon and Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (along with brother Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, who did not play due to injury) — drafted their 11-player teams instead of the teams being sorted by division. McDavid drafted Reinhart and Bobrovsky with back-to-back selections, taking Reinhart with the final pick of the fifth round and Bobrovsky with the first pick of the sixth round.

Also with Reinhart and Bobrovsky on Team McDavid: forwards Leon Draisaitl (Oilers), David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens), Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues), Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Tomas Hertl (San Jose Sharks); defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres); and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets).

Reinhart, who was competing in his first All-Star Game, has a career-high 37 goals — second in the NHL to Matthews (40). His 20 power-play goals lead the NHL are a Panthers franchise record. His nine game-winning goals are tied for the NHL lead with Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson.

Bobrovsky, named an All-Star for the third time in his 14-year NHL career, is 23-10-2 this season. His 23 wins are tied with Hellebuyck for the third-most in the NHL, behind the Colorado Avalanche’s Alexander Georgiev (27) and Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko (26). His 2.51 goals against average is sixth in the NHL among 28 goaltenders who have played at least 25 games.

This marked the second consecutive year and eighth time overall the Panthers had multiple representatives at an All-Star Game. Last year when the All-Star Game was held in Sunrise, Panthers stars Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov led the Atlantic Division team to victory in the All-Star Game on home ice, with Tkachuk winning MVP honors.

Feb 3, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Team McDavid goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky (72) of the Florida Panthers makes a save in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena.

How the games unfolded

▪ Final — Team Matthews 7, Team McDavid 4: Bobrovsky was peppered early and often but made big saves late to keep the game tied 3-3 at the end of the first period. This included denying Mitch Marner’s shot from the left circle as time expired, a save that resulted in Marner playfully throwing his glove toward Bobrovsky.

Overall, Bobrovsky stopped 10 of 13 shots on goal in the period before Hellebuyuck subbed in for the second period. Team Matthews scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take a 6-3 lead and never looked back.

Reinhart had two shots on goal.

▪ Semifinal 1 — Team McDavid 4, Team McKinnon 3 (shootout): Bobrovsky, who was in net for the second of two 10-minute periods, had a mixed game during regulation but came up as one of the heroes to help Team McDavid advance to the final.

After stopping each of the first six shots he faced, Bobrovsky gave up two goals in a span of 54 seconds, first an Oliver Bjorkstrand breakaway and then a MacKinnon backhander that went over his shoulder, to put Team McDavid down 3-1 with 3:15 left in the second period.

Bobrovsky was pulled from the net shortly afterward for an extra skater, and Team McDavid scored twice in the final 32 seconds to tie the game and force a shootout.

Bobrovsky stopped both attempts he faced from Sidney Crosby and MacKinnon while McDavid and Pastrnak scored to advance Team McDavid to the final.

Reinhart was held off the scoresheet. He had one shot on goal, won the lone faceoff he took and was on the ice for 6:45.

▪ Semifinal 2 — Team Matthews 6, Team Hughes 5 (shootout): The Detroit Red Wings’ Alex DeBrincat scored the lone shootout goal to lead Team Matthews to the final. DeBrincat and the Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg each scored two goals in regulation, with Forsberg’s goal with 1:52 left in the second period tying the game at 5-5.

Feb 3, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Team McDavid center Sam Reinhart (13) of the Florida Panthers and Team MacKinnon right wing Tom Wilson (43) of the Washington Capitals go for the puck in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

After being off for more than a week, the Panthers return to practice on Sunday and Monday before starting a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers continue their run in Sunrise at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Washington Capitals and 6 p.m. Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.