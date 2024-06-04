Florida Paralympian table tennis player ready to go for gold in Paris
A Paralympian table tennis athlete from Florida who won bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is training in Naples before he heads to Paris in hopes of winning gold
It's good to be Bobby Mac this week.
NEW YORK (AP) — Bill May chuckles at the mere mention of the words “Saturday Night Live,” knowing that the conversation is about to turn to the TV show's 1984 skit starring Martin Short as one of two brothers attempting to make it to the Olympics in what then was called synchronized swimming.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the third time. The first two, well, didn't go as planned. Swept by Colorado in 1996. Beaten in five games by Vegas last year. This trip feels different. The Panthers are a different team than they were a year ago; certainly healthier, certainly better for the experience of getting to the final and falling short. They have had to beat three extremely good teams to get here — a state rival in Tampa Bay, a real cont
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — When it was over, Vincent Trocheck wrapped his arms around goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Mika Zibanejad took a knee along the boards, watching Florida celebrate. Some other members of the New York Rangers stared blankly, just waiting for the handshake line to form. The best team in the regular season isn't going to the Stanley Cup Final — again. This time, that would be the Rangers. There hasn't been a Presidents' Trophy winner to double up with the Stanley Cup in 11 years, an
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter's foul against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play. Carter gave a shoulder shot to Clark that knocked her to the floor before an inbound pass during the third quarter of Saturday's 71-70 win by the Fever. The officials called it an away-from-the-ball foul and didn't review the play. It was deemed a common foul at the time. “I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the ga
HAMILTON — Al Riddell was going to go have a quiet Sunday afternoon coffee with his family when his dad asked if he had heard that Mike (Fluff) Cowan, C.T. Pan's caddie, had slipped during the fourth round of the RBC Canadian Open and that a fan had started carrying his bag for him.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers are where they have long expected themselves to be, which is playing for the Stanley Cup.
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek provided a simple explanation for why she requested that the French Open not put her on the schedule during one of its night sessions, which often turn into way-past-midnight sessions.
Dustin Poirier had his moments at UFC 302 and even sliced the champion, but Islam Makhachev got the job done late.
This was a funny moment from a Royals game over the weekend.
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic was not sure whether he would be able to play in the French Open quarterfinals after injuring his right knee and needing anti-inflammatory pills Monday to be able to finish beating No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round at Roland Garros for his record 370th win in a Grand Slam match. Djokovic said he has been bothered by the knee for a couple of weeks, but it got worse after he tweaked it early in the second set Monday. He took a medica
Maya is the daughter of Tom Brady's older sister, Maureen, a former softball star at Fresno State
The fish came in at 55 pounds, which could set a new record.
It wouldn't be Pride without meltdowns like these!
Connor McDavid is the best hockey player in the world and the biggest reason the Edmonton Oilers are in the Stanley Cup Final. The reigning NHL MVP, face of the the franchise and face of the sport is also the Oilers' best hope of winning a championship for the first time since 1990 and ending Canada's 31-year drought. McDavid leads all playoff scorers with 31 points in 18 games and is among the top candidates for the Conn Smythe Trophy. But he has had help along the way from longtime running mat
Larry Allen, who was selected to the NFL's All-Decade Teams for both the 1990s and 2000s, was a key cog in the Dallas Cowboys' last Super Bowl team.
A father and son from Fort Simpson have generated a buzz on social media after holding up an N.W.T. flag during Sunday night's National Hockey League Western Conference championship game, which saw the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Dallas Stars to advance to the Stanley Cup final.William Michaud and his son, Joseph, had front-row seats to the game and were repeatedly captured by television cameras holding the flag against the glass. "The plan was to be in the front row and have that flag available,
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are the last teams left standing in the NHL playoffs and will play for the Stanley Cup in the best-of-seven final starting Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
HAMILTON — Mackenzie Hughes had the dream scenario of winning the RBC Canadian Open in his hometown within reach but then it all slipped away.