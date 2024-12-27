Florida Pizza Delivery Driver Allegedly Stabs Pregnant Customer 14 Times Over Small Tip

A delivery driver is accused of stabbing a pregnant woman multiple times after the woman gave her a small tip on an order, authorities said.

The incident took place at the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee, Florida, on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Brianna Alvelo, 22, was charged with attempted murder and other acts after allegedly stabbing a woman who’d given her a $2 tip for a pizza delivery. The woman, identified in news reports as Melinda Irizarry, survived and is reportedly hospitalized in stable condition.

An arrest affidavit said that upon arrival to the scene, authorities found that Irizarry had been stabbed 14 times.

Irizarry was staying at the motel with her boyfriend and 5-year-old daughter when they ordered the pizza, according to the affidavit, obtained by NBC News.

Irizarry told Fox 35 News that she tipped Alvelo $2 after she was late delivering the meal and behaved rudely. Irizarry reportedly said the food arrived cold.

While paying for the pizza, which cost about $33, Irizarry asked Alvelo to give her change for a $50 bill. But Alvelo did not have change, and Irizarry searched for smaller bills, ultimately giving Alvelo a $2 tip, Irizarry told deputies in the affidavit, per NBC News.

Alvelo “became upset about the tip she had received,” according to the release from the county sheriff’s office. Irizarry told deputies in the affidavit that Alvelo “rolled her eyes” at the tip and “walked away without saying anything.”

She allegedly “later returned to the victim’s motel room with an unknown male suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and forced their way into the room,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Alvelo began attacking Irizarry with a knife. She stabbed Irizarry multiple times before taking several unspecified items from the room, according to the affidavit.

Irizarry was taken to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured lung. She suffered stab wounds to the chest, arms, legs and abdomen, according to the affidavit.

Alvelo was arrested and charged with home invasion with a firearm, attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault violations, according to court records.

HuffPost has reached out to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Authorities said the male suspect who allegedly accompanied Alvelo has not yet been identified.

