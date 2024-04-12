Florida police rescue flood-stranded amid fierce storm

STORY: The video, posted by the City of Tallahassee Police Department on Facebook, showed a rescue line being used to get people out of deep floodwater as the storm was raging, with officers getting into the water themselves to assist people to safety.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee said on X that flooding was reported in several areas in and around the city in northern Florida, with gusts of wind over 50 miles per hour (80 km/h) downing trees and power lines.