Florida primary races to watch

7 Best Zingers At Trump That Brought Down The House At Democratic Convention
Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Hillary Clinton and more all dunked on the former president during their speeches on Monday night.
- HuffPost
Ex-RNC Chair Spots Most 'Ironic Moment In Political History' At Democratic Convention
Michael Steele, an outspoken Trump critic, was blown away by the irony of what happened during Hillary Clinton's speech.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's Nephew Speaks On Family History Of Dementia And Notes 'Warning Signs'
Fred Trump III said dementia "runs in the family" and assessed his uncle's recent behavior.
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance Risks Unforgivable Cheese Faux Pas in Philadelphia
JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, may have earned some side-eyed glances in Philadelphia on Monday after he asked workers at Pat’s King of Steaks why they didn’t serve Swiss cheese on their sandwiches.Vance, who was in Philadelphia campaigning, made the pilgrimage to the famous steak sandwich joint on Monday after a speech at a waste management facility. Pat’s, alongside its South Philly cross-street rival Geno’s Steaks, is one of the most famous steak sandwich shops in the Cit
- The Daily Beast
Trump Fuming Because Harris ‘Will NOT Do’ Fox News Debate
Donald Trump on Monday claimed Kamala Harris is refusing to take part in a presidential debate on Fox News which was being considered for next month.“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. Instead, Trump said he’s agreed to do a “Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox” in Pennsylvania.Harris’ campaign has not confirmed it has declined to go ahead with the debate, but
- The Independent
Giuliani is no-show in court conference after not complying with subpoena
Lawyers for a group of Capitol police officers said a subpoena was delivered to the former mayor’s New York City doorman in April
- The Daily Beast
‘Normal’ Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Those ‘Weird’ Accusations
Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with
- Deadline
“I Accept”: Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Election Endorsement
Taylor Swift is backing Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president. Openly obsessed with the superstar performer, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim the endorsement of Swift. In response to getting Swift’s supposed unexpected seal of approval, Trump declared “I Accept.” Trump may …
- USA TODAY Opinion
DNC trots out Obama, Clinton to gaslight voters about Harris. Democrats are a dishonest mess.
The DNC will do all they can to put on a good show. But it's a facade. The Democratic Party is hawking terrible policies that will hurt Americans.
- The Hill
McCarthy-Gaetz feud reaches apex in Florida primary
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) faces a primary challenge Tuesday as former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his allies seek revenge against the Republicans who ousted him nearly a year ago. That revenge tour will reach its apex with the multimillion-dollar effort to defeat Gaetz, a conservative rabble-rouser who spearheaded the effort to take McCarthy’s gavel,…
- The Hill
Republicans worry Trump blowing their chances for Senate majority
Senate Republicans are worried former President Trump could be blowing their chances of winning back the majority as he flails in his response to Vice President Harris’s surge of momentum, according to GOP aides and strategists. Harris has narrowed Trump’s lead in Republican-leaning Senate battlegrounds such as Ohio and Florida and pulled ahead in other…
- HuffPost
The ‘Spark’ Is Gone: Ex-GOP Congressman Hits Trump With Stark Election Warning
David Jolly said the former president’s rambling speeches aren’t helping his plunging popularity.
- HuffPost
Alex Jones Considers Leaving U.S., And Social Media Approves
One person asked the high-strung talk show host if he needed help packing or a GoFundMe for a one-way plane ticket.
- The Daily Beast
John Oliver Finds GOP Candidates Even ‘Weirder’ Than Trump and Vance
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver thinks Democrats’ strategy of calling out Donald Trump and JD Vance as “weird” is “getting to him”, and moreover, the GOP is not helping themselves by nominating even weirder candidates in last week’s Senate primaries in Minnesota, Virginia, and Wisconsin.“You know it’s getting to him,” Oliver said, noting how Trump tried to deflect the “weird” label by claiming he’s anything but. “You tried to buy Greenland. You stared at the sun during a solar eclipse. And yo
- Entertainment Weekly
“The View” star says former boss Donald Trump feels threatened by Kamala Harris 'because she's pretty'
Alyssa Farah Griffin said she felt 'so cringe' about the analysis, but linked to a video of Trump saying he's 'much better looking' than the VP.
- Rolling Stone
AOC Torches Trump in Rousing DNC Speech: ‘Would Sell This Country for $1’
The New York representative brought the United Center to its feet on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention
- HuffPost UK
Putin's Former Speechwriter Says Russians Feel 'Betrayed' By President's Response To Ukrainian Incursion
The Russian public are starting to "doubt the reasons for the war," Abbas Gallyamov said, while the president faces a moment of "vulnerability".
- The Daily Beast
Barack Obama Faces Major Dilemma With DNC Speech
Barack Obama has been given a tricky role by DNC organizers to distance Kamala Harris from Joe Biden’s presidency while still giving her credit for some of his achievements in office, according to a report.Finding the right words to wade through the dilemma was “deliberately placed in the hands of the party’s greatest living orator,” insiders close to Obama told The New York Times.The former president’s task is to “separate” Harris from Biden’s presidency while boosting her role during his term
- Reuters
Prosecutors defer to judge on Trump bid to delay hush money sentencing
The prosecutors who secured Donald Trump's historic criminal conviction on felony charges in May on Monday did not explicitly oppose the former U.S. president's bid to delay his sentencing until after the Nov. 5 election. In a letter to Justice Juan Merchan, prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office acknowledged that Trump had the right to appeal a forthcoming ruling on whether he was immune from prosecution, and said they deferred to Merchan on whether a delay to sentencing was warranted. "The People are prepared to appear for sentencing on any future date the Court sets."
- The Hill
Trump ‘might win, but he’s not a majority candidate’: Brit Hume
Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume on Sunday argued that while former President Trump could win the November election, voters’ dislike of him makes him “not a majority candidate.” When asked on “Fox News Sunday” why Trump is struggling to hold on to a lead over Vice President Harris in spite of polling showing…