Florida Republicans defy DeSantis to push their own immigration bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In Florida, it's game on between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state's Republican lawmakers.

In a stunning rebuke to DeSantis, who was once floated as the Republican successor to President Donald Trump, Florida lawmakers on Monday gaveled in a special session called by the governor to help carry out Trump's aggressive immigration agenda — and then within minutes gaveled out again, summarily tossing out the governor's proposals.

Moments later, the chambers' Republican leaders called their own special session, ignoring some of the governor's asks and instead presenting their own sweeping immigration bill.

Monday’s statehouse showdown would have been unthinkable in years past, when DeSantis wielded power over the Republican-controlled Legislature like no other governor in recent Florida history — helping him make the state the envy of conservative activists across the country. But as DeSantis approaches the end of his second term, his grip on state lawmakers is loosening.

State Republican leaders — Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez —rejected DeSantis' immigration proposals — but not because they don't want to crack down on immigration.

“Special sessions should be used sparingly,” Perez told his members. “They should not be stunts designed to generate headlines.”

The governor's proposals included punishing officers with criminal charges if they didn't enforce the measures and creating a database to track people who send money to their families outside the U.S. Albritton called the moves unconstitutional, and said he wouldn't ask officers to violate the law.

“Sometimes leadership isn’t about being out in front of an issue,” Albritton said. “It’s about following the leader you trust. I trust President Trump.”

DeSantis said in a post on the social platform X that he was glad lawmakers were considering many of his ideas, but called their proposed legislation “substantially weaker.” The governor also criticized its provision to give immigration enforcement power to the state's agriculture commissioner, saying “it's almost like the fox guarding the hen house" because the agriculture industry hasn't "been known for immigration enforcement."

“We need strong immigration legislation that ensures Florida is doing everything it can to assist this important federal mission," DeSantis wrote. "The Legislature’s bill is a bait-and-switch tactic trying to create the illusion of an illegal immigration crack down, when it does anything but. It is an insult to name such a weak bill after President Trump, who has been so strong on this issue."

Lawmakers' allegiance to Trump is written into the name of the 75-page proposal — the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy or TRUMP Act.

Florida is among many states led by both parties responding to Trump’s immigration agenda, including Tennessee, which started its own special session Monday in part to deal with the issue.

Since his election in 2018, DeSantis has relied heavily on state lawmakers to advance his conservative agenda, build his national profile and propel his bid to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. But lawmakers' refusal to sign off on DeSantis’ plan signals a significant shift in the statehouse dynamics, as the governor works to cement his legacy and weighs his political future.

Some of the governor’s allies in the Legislature say he’s still the “800-pound gorilla” in Florida politics. But after DeSantis’ 30-point loss in the Iowa caucuses, the presidential sheen has worn off. And now the boxing gloves are coming on, said Republican state Rep. Mike Caruso of the fight between legislative leaders and the governor's office.

Caruso sponsored a slate of bills for the governor's special session and represents the Palm Beach County district that's home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“Sometimes it just feels like the Legislature is there to do the bidding of the governor and maybe that’s not the way it ought to be," said Republican state Sen. Ed Hooper. "We’ll see who wins.”

In another rebuke of DeSantis, lawmakers also voted to override the governor's budget vetoes last year of $57 million for legislative support services used by both chambers for technology expenses, research and legislative auditors. It's the first time a Florida governor’s vetoes were overridden since former Gov. Charlie Crist — and can be seen as a warning from the Legislature that they can and will overpower the governor, some lawmakers said.

“And what they did with that legislative funding veto ... they let the governor know we will override you. And we have the numbers to do so at any time,” House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said.

The Legislature is now in “new territory,” she added, with Republicans showing their willingness to challenge the governor head-on. While she says DeSantis has done more than any Florida governor in recent memory to exploit his executive authority, the fact remains that he needs state lawmakers to actually make the laws.

Republicans and Democrats have applauded legislative leaders for flexing their autonomy as a separate but equal branch of government.

“They want to put forth to the public that we’ve got three bodies of government here. And that we are not one body,” Caruso said of the chambers' leaders. “It’s important to have three bodies."

