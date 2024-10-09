What new Florida residents should know about hurricane season

CBC

Investigators in York Region are looking for five teen boys who are suspected of sexually assaulting a girl in Vaughan.Officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near Canada's Wonderland theme park, around 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a sexual assault, York police said in a news release Tuesday.Police say a female youth was approached by a group of "at least" five teenage boys she didn't know at that time.The boys brought the victim to another location where they allege