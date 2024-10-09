What new Florida residents should know about hurricane season
Florida has had plenty of new residents to the state in the past few years. Here's how they can prepare for hurricane season.
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
"Meteorologists are running out of adjectives to describe how powerful Hurricane Milton is getting."
After a historically mild winter last year, here's what we can potentially expect for this upcoming winter season in Canada
Here’s the latest on Category 5 Hurricane Milton
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A rare deluge of rainfall left blue lagoons of water amid the palm trees and sand dunes of the Sahara desert, nourishing some of its most drought-stricken regions with more water than many had seen in decades.
Debi and Trevor Jones of Clearwater prepared their boat in Treasure Island, Florida as Hurricane Milton remained a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on the populous Tampa Bay region. (AP video: Mike Stewart)
As Floridians make plans to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton, they’re facing clogged highways, gas shortages and empty grocery shelves.
All of this just a week or so after Helene.
Hurricanes are currently forming all across the Atlantic. (Canadian Hurricane Centre)Unexpected weather conditions slowed the formation of Atlantic hurricanes in September, but those patterns have shifted and more storms are expected in the coming weeks.But there are no immediate concerns for Atlantic Canada, said Chris Fogarty, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre."We are somewhat protected right now," Fogarty said."We have a big non-tropical low-pressure area coming later this we
Deanne Criswell joins The Lead
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton's surge to Category 5 strength comes from high-temperature Gulf of Mexico waters that also intensified the deadly Helene less than two weeks ago, contributing to the new storm's odd west-to-east track that threatens Tampa, Florida.