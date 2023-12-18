Florida sees increase in risk of wildfires, experts say
An exceptional storm rolling into an exceptional pattern will see Canada experience the world’s largest weather anomaly to begin the week
Mayim Bialik was reportedly earning a cool seven-figure paycheck prior to her unceremonious dismissal last week from Jeopardy! According to Puck News, the Big Bang Theory vet was pulling in an annual salary of $4 million. The figure includes her work on the game show’s syndicated version as well as the myriad ABC primetime iterations. …
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for much of southern Ontario and snow squall warnings for communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. The weather agency says rain is expected to quickly turn into snow later today as colder air moves into southern Ontario. It warns that snow in many parts of southern Ontario may become heavy at times and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour could result in blowing snow in some areas. Environment Canada says travel could be h
The testimony's over, but the acrimony lingers on at the Trump fraud trial.
The 2016 Democratic candidate had the shortest, bluntest response.
Prince William has been forced to interrupt his Christmas break with wife Kate Middleton and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to travel abroad for an important engagement…
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and other senior royals must adhere to this strict drinking etiquette at Sandringham this Christmas when they visit King Charles and Queen Camilla
Kelly Clarkson opened up about her 2023 weight-loss journey during a recent episode of her talk show, sharing that she doesn't "have to wear Spanx" anymore.
‘They’re all frauds – if you were to put them all under the same scrutiny I was put under, you would have to vacate the whole goddamn building,’ Santos says
Sánchez said she is 'overwhelmed with love and gratitude' ahead of her 54th birthday
I asked my 95-year-old best friend his longevity tips for a long, happy life. I expected he'd say he never smoked or ate a vegan diet, but he surprised me.
ProPublica reported that Thomas pushed a Republican lawmaker for a pay raise in 2000 after running into him on a flight back from a Georgia resort.
The Hunt family honored Swift with a sparkly accessory fit for an international pop star
Couric's eldest daughter, Ellie, shared the news via a friendship bracelet before a Taylor Swift concert earlier this year
There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted the selfie a week after sharing her latest release for her beauty brand on Instagram
The royals are known to adhere to strict royal protocol - and Princess Eugenie has shared a candid glimpse inside one habit which almost certainly won't be making an appearance at the Christmas table this year...
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley is gaining some momentum on former President Trump among New Hampshire Republican voters, though Trump still holds a strong lead in the early nominating contest. The latest CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found Haley has emerged as a top alternative to the former president, consolidating much of the non-Trump vote.…
Authorities said Jason Karels drowned Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3 and Gideon, 2, at his Round Lake Beach, Ill., home on June 13, 2022
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”