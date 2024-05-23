Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a close Trump ally, joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as GOP leader
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a close Trump ally, joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as GOP leader
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a close Trump ally, joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as GOP leader
Trump said Putin would pay him a special courtesy but not "anyone else".
The former president’s “fair and square” comment did not go down well.
“I’ve never heard Joe Biden sound so f**king cool in my life," said the "Daily Show" host.
The Trump scion's objection to Katie Phang's gag was too ironic for critics.
The House speaker, an evangelical in a special “covenant marriage,” spoke up, though, against the ex-president’s trial.
Ali Abbasi pointed out an awkward truth for the former president.
Dave Sanders/Pool via ReutersDonald Trump’s defense team rested their case on Tuesday after putting on what The New York Times described as a “minimal defense.”The Times likely did not intend any disparagement of Trump’s defense with its wording. The article describes how Trump’s team had put on only two witnesses compared to the prosecution’s twenty–hardly an uncommon ratio given that the prosecution bears the burden of proving all aspects of the case while the defense need not put on any evide
Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene’s baseless claim that the feds planned to “assassinate” Donald Trump in 2022 may not have been taken seriously by most of the American public, but Moscow’s propaganda machine is reporting it as fact.“The FBI planned to kill Donald Trump: details revealed in the USA,” one popular Kremlin-friendly newspaper blared, citing the “popular” Republican congresswoman.The claim was pushed out by top state-run outlets like RIA Novosti and Sputnik, and feve
Considering that Haley said Trump was unfit to be president, many people accused the former South Carolina governor of being a hypocrite.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on Wednesday of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war. The captives' families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release. The Netanyahu government saw the release of the subtitled three-minute clip to national and international media as an opportunity to shore up support.
CNNSen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), when asked Wednesday on CNN whether he would accept the results of the 2024 presidential election, responded by calling it a “ridiculous question,” further exemplifying how Trump-allied Republicans have refused to commit to honoring the outcome of the race.In an interview with The Source anchor Kaitlan Collins, Cruz sidestepped the simple prompt in the same vein as Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) did before him.“In 2024,” Co
I applaud Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for banning all lights that aren’t red, white and blue from bridges across the state. That's true freedom!
Here's what would happen if Trump is convicted in the New York case, from whether he can still run for President to if he will go to jail.
JERUSALEM (AP) — A group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza has released new video footage showing Hamas’ capture of five female Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The video shows several of the young soldiers bloody and wounded. In one scene, a militant tells one of the terrified women she is beautiful. The footage was taken by Hamas militants who stormed the Nahal Oz military base, part of the militant group’s wider assault on southern Israel that killed roughly 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who brought a sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and others, has won the Democratic primary in her bid for reelection.
Kadyrov, who has led his South Caucasus region as a Kremlin loyalist since 2007, posted a photo of himself with Putin and said he had discussed the region's economic problems and prospects and invited the president to visit. He said tens of thousands of "well trained and equipped fighters from the reserves" were prepared to fight for Russia in Ukraine if such an order were given.
MSNBCMSNBC headliners decried former President Donald Trump’s seemingly racist and discriminatory rhetoric he’s lashed out towards the Latino American judge presiding over his criminal hush money trial.On Wednesday morning, Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski skewered Trump’s “new line of attack against Judge Juan Merchan” after leaving the courthouse in New York on Tuesday.In a clip shared by MSNBC, Trump begins his rant with snippy remarks asking where does Merchan come from.“The judge hates Donald
As Donald Trump campaigns against President Joe Biden, his online posts are reinvigorating a conspiracy theory that was a hallmark of his first term.
Egyptian intelligence quietly changed the terms of a ceasefire proposal that Israel had already signed off on earlier this month, ultimately scuttling a deal that could have released Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and set a pathway to temporarily end the fighting in Gaza, according to three people familiar with the discussions.
“This is how people spread disinformation and lies and get away with it," the MSNBC anchor said of Haley's "cynical" reasons for backing Trump.