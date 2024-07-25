Florida Senate District 7 Republican primary debate: James vs. Leek vs. Shoar

The New York Times

As President Joe Biden planned a prime-time address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump and his campaign sent a letter to ABC, NBC and CBS on Tuesday demanding that Trump be given equal airtime. Biden is expected to address his decision to end his reelection campaign and outline his plans for the rest of his time in office. In a social media post, he wrote that he would discuss “what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people.” But in the