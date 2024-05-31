Florida sheriff's office fires deputy who fatally shot Black airman at home

Terry Spencer
·1 min read

A Florida sheriff on Friday fired a deputy who fatally shot a Black airman at his home while holding a handgun pointed to the ground.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden fired Deputy Eddie Duran, who fatally shot Senior Airman Roger Fortson on May 3 after responding to a domestic violence call and being directed to Fortson's apartment.

Body camera video shows that when the deputy arrived outside Fortson’s door, he stood silently for 20 seconds outside and listened, but no voices inside are heard on his body camera.

He then pounded on the door, but didn’t identify himself. He then moved to the side of the door, about 5 feet away (1.5 meters). He waited 15 seconds before pounding on the door again. This time he yelled, “Sheriff’s office — open the door!” He again moved to the side.

Less then 10 seconds later, he moved back in front of the door and pounded again, announcing himself once more.

Fortson, 23, opened the door, his legally purchased gun in his right hand. It was at his side, pointing to the ground. The deputy said “Step back” then immediately began firing. Fortson fell backward onto the floor.

Only then did the deputy yell, “Drop the gun!”

Aden said Duran was wrong to fire his weapon.

“This tragic incident should have never occurred,” Aden said in his statement. “The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions. Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual.”

No phone number could be immediately found for Duran.

A criminal investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is ongoing.

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Quebec billionaire Robert Miller arrested, charged with sex offences against 10 victims

    Reclusive Quebec billionaire Robert G. Miller, who allegedly paid several young girls large sums of money in exchange for sexual favours, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces 21 charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and several counts of sexual exploitation of minors.The former owner of Future Electronics was arrested at his home in the Montreal neighbourhood of Westmount.Miller is alleged to have committed the offences against 10 victims between 199

  • I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.

    The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.

  • Serial killer Robert Pickton dead

    WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b

  • 'Dine and Dash' Couple Jailed After Racking Up ‘Huge' Restaurants Bills: ‘Brazen Offending’

    Married Welsh couple Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay bills at five restaurants

  • Woman Poisoned Boyfriend to Death Thinking He'd Inherited $30M. Then She Found Out It Was All a Scam

    Ina Thea Kenoyer has pleaded guilty to murdering her longtime boyfriend, Steven Edward Riley Jr., by poisoning him with antifreeze

  • A tale of two convoy trials

    The three of them once stood side-by-side as road captains of a historic protest.Now, more than two years after thousands of honking vehicles rolled through Ottawa in what became known as the Freedom Convoy, two narratives are emerging in court — potentially splitting the fates of Pat King, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.Factually, they are separate cases. King is being tried alone, whereas Lich and Barber are co-accused in their trial.And while the two trials share many similarities, including th

  • Warden told to justify killer's prison transfer for drug dealing

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge has given the warden of B.C.'s Mission Institution, 50 kilometres east of Vancouver, three weeks to justify the transfer of a so-called "high-profile" killer from medium to maximum security after he was accused of being a major player in the prison's drug subculture.Jeffrey Leinen was subject to an emergency involuntary transfer to Kent Institution, about 35 kilometres away, last November when prison informants fingered him as a drug dealer and a search of his cell tur

  • Police say several people have been hurt in a stabbing in the German city of Mannheim

    An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. Police said the incident happened shortly after 11.30 a.m. They said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public. There was no immediate word on the motive. The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim’s downtown area.

  • Calgary man accused of murdering wife is in hospital 'for months,' judge hears

    A Calgary man accused of murdering his 25-year-old wife is in hospital, where he is expected to remain for several months, a judge heard Thursday.Manpreet Kaur, 25, was killed in her northeast home on April 21.Her husband, Maninderpreet Singh, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.On the morning of April 21, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.Despite first responders' efforts to save her, Kaur died in her home. Sing

  • Alabama death row inmate gives thumbs-up, says 'Love y'all' before execution

    Jamie Ray Mills, a man who was on death row for nearly two decades, was executed Thursday after all his final appeals were denied.

  • Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building. Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early

  • Coronation Street confirms Roy Cropper's fate after murder attempt

    Coronation Street has revealed Roy Cropper's fate following a murder attempt by the terrorist Griff Reynolds.

  • Judge denies petition to recall death sentence of man who killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday denied a petition to recall the death sentence against Richard Allen Davis, who in 1993 killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas after kidnapping her from her bedroom at knifepoint in a crime that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Davis guilty of first-degree murder and of the “special circumstances” of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and attempting a lewd act on a child. Davis was on parole at the time of the child's abduction and killing and had

  • Clerk over Alex Murdaugh trial spent thousands on bonuses, meals and gifts, ethics complaint says

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have filed 76 counts of ethics violations against the court clerk who handled the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

  • ‘His face was red’: Reporter describes Trump in court as verdict was read

    CNN’s Kara Scannell reports on how Donald Trump reacted to the events inside the courtroom as a jury returned a guilty verdict against in his hush money trial.

  • Calgary daycare worker who slapped, dragged and threw down baby pleads guilty to assault

    WARNING: This article contains graphic descriptions of assault.A Calgary daycare worker pleaded guilty to assault Thursday, admitting to abusing a 13-month-old baby several times over three different days.Rita Niure, 30, worked at Kidzee Early Learning and Daycare in the northeast in December 2022 when the incidents took place.The baby's identity is protected by a publication ban. CBC News will call him RD.Prosecutor Rebecca Ross proposed a four-to-six month jail sentence followed by a year of p

  • Biden Mocks Reporter's 'All 4 Years' Question: 'Did You Fall On Your Head Or Something?'

    “You’re not hurt are you? I said are you OK?" the president responded.

  • Man, 81, charged with terrorizing California neighborhood with slingshot dies days after arrest

    AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — An 81-year-old man who investigators said terrorized a Southern California neighborhood for years with a slingshot has died just days after his arrest, authorities said. The man was found dead Wednesday evening at a home in Azusa, east of Los Angeles, police Sgt. Nick Covarrubias said. “We didn’t find any evidence of foul play,” Covarrubias told the Southern California News Group. The man died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the medical examiner’s of

  • Actor Who Allegedly Stabbed Hollywood Makeup Artist Multiple Times Charged with Attempted Murder

    Actor Nick Pasqual was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday, May 29, after allegedly stabbing his estranged girlfriend Allie Shehorn on May 23

  • Woman sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for conspiring to murder Connecticut mom

    STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A woman convicted of helping her boyfriend plot and cover up the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, during contentious divorce and child custody proceedings in Connecticut was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison Friday.