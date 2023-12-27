Florida shooting: Mum fatally shot over Christmas present row

Two teenage brothers have been arrested after their sister was shot and died during a row over Christmas presents.

The 23-year-old was shot in the chest by her teenage brother while she had her 10-month-old son in a carrier, the Florida sheriff's office said.

The boy was then shot by his older brother who took out his own gun, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Adding that the shooting followed an argument over who was getting more presents.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told reporters the older teenager, aged 15, ran from the scene and tossed his gun away.

The younger brother, aged 14, was taken to hospital in a stable condition and will be taken into custody when he is released, police said.

Local prosecutors will review the case and decide whether to charge him as an adult for the killing of his sister, Sheriff Gualtieri added.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Sheriff Gualtieri said.

He explained the mother-of-two suffered internal bleeding and was unable to breathe - but he added the baby in the carrier was not harmed.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.