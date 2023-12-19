Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse opts out of Orange Bowl, enters NFL Draft

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse reacts after a play during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Defensive end Jared Verse has opted out of Florida State's bowl game and will enter the NFL Draft following back-to-back nine-sack seasons, he announced Tuesday on social media.

“I am filled with gratitude as I reflect on my time wearing the garnet and gold,” The 6-foot-4 redshirt junior, who had 41 tackles this fall, posted on social media. “Playing football for the Seminoles has been an extraordinary journey, one that has shaped me in ways words can not capture. The support from the coaching staff, my teammates, and the entire FSU community has been invaluable.

"Competing at the next level is not just an individual pursuit but a reflection of the foundation I’ve built at Albany and continued to lay at FSU.”

Verse played at FCS Albany in 2021 before transferring to Florida State, where he became the program's first two-time, first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference defensive end since Reinard Wilson in 1995-96. He was also named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches’ Association as well as taking second-team honors from The Associated Press.

In addition to Verse, running back Trey Benson and receiver Johnny Wilson have announced they will sit out of the Orange Bowl and declared for the NFL Draft. Others who have declared for the NFL draft but not said if they will play in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 against Georgia include tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football