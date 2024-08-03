Florida storm live: State put on hurricane watch as tropical storm could make landfall

Florida’s Big Bend region is under a hurricane watch on Saturday as a potential tropical storm is set to make landfall in the coming days.

The storm, currently categorized as Tropical Depression 4 and expected to upgrade into Tropical Storm Debby, is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Sunshine State through Wednesday. The storm is forecasted to make landfall early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane conditions could begin in western Florida as early as Sunday night. Afterward, the storm is expected to slow, which could mean concentrated rain and flooding in the region, the NWS added.

Meanwhile, the Florida Keys are under a tropical storm watch and bracing for tornadoes as the system blows through the Gulf of Mexico.

Beach-front communities in Florida are now preparing for the devastating storm, with city workers securing lifeguard towers, trash cans and equipment on beaches as winds blow in.

Jevon Graham, emergency management division chief for Clearwater, Florida, told theTampa Bay Times that storm surge and rainfall pose the biggest threats to the community.

“We’re just kind of prepping the city for the flood that may potentially come our way,” Graham said.

Key Points

Tropical depression heads for Florida, expected to strengthen

Tropical depression brings tornado threat to Florida

20:33 , Katie Hawkinson

The Florida Keys and southwestern Florida could see tornadoes on Saturday as a tropical depression approaches the state.

“We do have the risk for tornadoes and some of those rain bands, especially later today and into tonight as the center of the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico,” Dr. Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, said on Saturday.

The system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby as it makes landfall in Florida in the coming days.

‘Please listen to advice from officials’: NWS warns of dangerous storm surge

20:11 , Katie Hawkinson

Dr. Michael Brennan, National Hurricane Center director, said dangerous storm surge is expected as a tropical depression approaches western Florida.

The storm will likely make landfall at or near hurricane strength early Monday, Brennan said on Saturday morning.

“So if you live in a storm surge evacuation zone in this region along the Florida Big Bend coast, please listen to any advice you’re given by your local officials,” Brennan warned. “Know if you are asked to evacuate, please know where you’re going to go, how you’re going to get there. Remember, in many cases, you only have to drive tens of miles inland to get away from the storm surge evacuation zone danger area.”

The storm is expected to slow as it makes landfall, which could lead to intense flooding.

“That’s going to exacerbate not just the rainfall risk, but also the potential for storm surge and some strong winds,” Brennan said of the slowing storm.

Watch: Florida storm forecast

19:56 , Katie Hawkinson

In pictures: Florida beaches prepare for incoming storm

19:41 , Katie Hawkinson

Clearwater, Florida city employees are preparing Clearwater Beach as a tropical depression threatens to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby and make landfall in Florida early Monday.

A Clearwater, Florida city worker empties and secures garbage cans along Clearwater Beach as the state prepares for a potential tropical storm to make landfall in the coming days (AP)

A Clearwater, Florida employee secures a compact track loader and a lifeguard tower as a potential Tropical Storm approaches Florida (AP)

Lifeguards at Clearwater Beach, Florida prepare a lifeguard tower ahead of a tropical depression threatening to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby (AP)

Tropical depression heads for Florida, expected to strengthen

19:27 , Katie Hawkinson

Florida’s Big Bend region is under a hurricane watch on Saturday as a tropical depression threatens to strengthen and make landfall in the Sunshine State.

Heavy rain, storm surge and flooding are now threatening western Florida.