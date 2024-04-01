Florida Supreme Court set to make decisions on 2 major amendments Monday
Florida Supreme Court set to make decisions on 2 major amendments Monday
Florida Supreme Court set to make decisions on 2 major amendments Monday
Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter looks so grown up as she headed on vacation with mother ahead of her 18th birthday. See photos.
My ex-husband and I were in an open relationship, but I wasn't happy. I met a new partner at the gym and got a divorce. Now, we're engaged.
The former president accused Judge Juan Merchan's daughter of presenting a conflict of interest, possibly violating a gag order
Hamas victim's father defends Associated Press' award-winning photo of her body as 'symbol' of an era.
President Biden and former President Trump shared starkly different Easter messages Sunday. Biden marked the holy day with a solemn message, while Trump lashed out at political opponents in an all-caps post on Truth Social. Trump went after the prosecutors organizing criminal cases against him, reiterating claims that federal special counsel Jack Smith is “deranged,”…
Cruise ship crashes into a concrete wall on the River Danube in Austria, injuring at least 17 passengers.
Saturday Night Live went with Donald Trump’s hawking of Bibles for its cold open, with James Austin Johnson returning as the former president to make the pitch. It was another case of the show trying to satirize something that hardly needs rewriting. “That’s right, it’s Easter. The time of year when I compare myself to …
When Sam* married her husband, she never imagined that 20 years on, she'd have not one, but two affairs...
The model and her husband, John Legend, traveled for spring break to visit her mom, Pepper, who moved back to Thailand after living in the U.S. for many years
Queen Camilla looked fabulous in a forest green dress and Chanel handbag at the annual Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel, but the late Queen Elizabeth would have never worn her outfit - find out why
A trip to Costco is nothing without a few free samples. You may consider yourself a Costco connoisseur, but did you know these five things about its vendors?
She and Ben Affleck might be buying a second home together.
"That night, that fight, was the last time I saw him as the man that I would spend the rest of my life with."
Swift's management team posted the nostalgic video on Instagram on Sunday
Religious themes and imagery have been banned from the White House’s annual Easter celebration since 1978
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastI have vivid memories of then-President Donald Trump standing in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church, right across from the White House, using the Bible as a prop. Ironically and revealingly, Trump looked uncomfortable handling the Holy Scriptures and ended up holding the Bible upside down. Had he actually read the Bible, it might have turned his worldview upside down.And now he is hawking his new Bible—the Bless the USA Bible—for $59.99 (more t
"Almost three decades spent with someone is not easy to shake off in a little over a year — or maybe ever."
MONTREAL — Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal. The Burlington Police Department said last week that it had received two separate reports in the past month from residents who discovered the devices on their vehicles. The force says the technology is allegedly being placed there by criminals, and is asking anyone who notices a suspicious device on their vehicle to call police. The warning comes a
During his Easter Sunday sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury delivered a message addressing King Charles and Kate Middleton's health.
Ordering at Subway allows for major customization, but it can also go awry. Employees cite these 12 ordering mistakes as some of the worst a customer can make.