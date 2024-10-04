Florida teacher, coach arrested for inappropriate conduct with student,
Florida teacher, coach arrested for inappropriate conduct with student,
Florida teacher, coach arrested for inappropriate conduct with student,
The rapper remains behind bars
The incident reportedly prompted visitors to seek shelter at a nearby hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 2
Amanda Hovanec, 37, pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance that resulted in the death of her husband Timothy in April 2022
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins
Jessica Barnes' husband Brandon Barnes has been charged with murder in connection with her death
Emily Strite's have been discovered after she was reported missing in April, officials said
Parents have turned their children in following flash mob robberies at several stores in the Los Angeles area, the LAPD says.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of two women in Courtice earlier this week, Durham police say.Police say the accused is the ex-boyfriend of Katrina Zwolinksi, 30, who was found dead along with Laurie Crew, 67, at a home east of Toronto on Tuesday. A child was also found at the home unharmed, police said earlier.Officers were called to the residence on Moulton Court in the community of Courtice, which is part of Clarington, at around 1:10 p.
HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid was put on hold Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency in the courtroom.
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.
A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday after bizarre scenes in court that included “magnetic mattresses” and courtroom outbursts. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County elect
Deveca Rose was convicted of manslaughter on Oct. 3 after her four children were killed in a house fire in December 2021
Federal fisheries officers have seized more than 5,900 kilograms of lobster as well as documents and electronic records during the search of a facility in Shelburne County, N.S.One person has been arrested and is being investigated for potential charges under the Fisheries Act in connection with maintaining a lobster pound without the required licence, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Social media posts from the federal department said officers obtained a search warrant for t
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police say they have identified five attackers in a violent youth swarming captured on video Friday in Kelowna, B.C.
A woman has been charged in connection with the deaths of four people after a paddleboarding incident in Wales. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, died after they got into difficulty on the River Cleddau, in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on 30 October 2021. Officers confirmed Nerys Bethan Lloyd, 39, from Aberavon, has been charged with four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. authorities charged five Chinese nationals with lying and trying to cover their tracks, more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military site where thousands of people had gathered for summer drills.
A Toronto police officer is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot while investigating a stopped vehicle on Wednesday.The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue and the officer was rushed to hospital, police said.The suspect believed to be the shooter was arrested on Wednesday evening, police said, while two other suspects were arrested earlier.A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Association (TPA) said in an email Thursd
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man convicted of child neglect for a rat attack that left his 6-month-old son with disfiguring injuries has been sentenced to the maximum 16 years in prison.
Jeffrey Gafoor murdered Lynette White in 1988, but was not jailed until 2003.
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.