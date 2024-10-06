Florida Warned to Prepare for Another Hurricane as Tropical Storm Milton Approaches with 'Life-Threatening' Risk

The National Hurricane Center is encouraging locals to not "panic" and to prepare supplies

NOAA via AP Tropical Storm Milton

Officials in Florida and beyond are encouraging residents to stay prepared for the potential of another hurricane as Tropical Storm Milton is expected to intensify and approach the state.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, the National Hurricane Center shared on Facebook that Tropical Storm Milton was forecasted to "strengthen and bring the risk of life-threatening impacts" to areas of Florida this coming week. The warming comes amid the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, which made landfall on the state's Big Bend on Sept. 26.

Per the NHC, Milton is projected to "move eastward to northeastward" across the Gulf of Mexico and be "at or near major hurricane strength" when reaching Florida.

"There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday," the NHC shared of Milton.

NBC News reported that Milton is expected to reach hurricane status, defined by sustained winds of 74 miles per hour, on the night of Sunday, Oct. 6, before hitting Category 3 status within 72 hours. Category 3 means winds exceeding speeds of 111 miles per hour.

In a forecast shared on Facebook, National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome said that the NHC anticipates conditions will be "conducive" for Milton to be considered a hurricane in the coming days, potentially becoming a "very impactful hurricane" with maximum sustained winds of around 110 mph over Florida, where it is expected to arrive around Tuesday, Oct. 8 or Wednesday, Oct. 9.

According to CBS News, the most recent forecasts Sunday morning have Milton projected to make landfall at 120 mph. An update from the National Hurricane Center on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 6 noted that the storm had reached winds of 60 mph while in the Gulf of Mexico, 860 miles from Tampa. Milton is expected to make landfall Wednesday, Oct. 9 between Cedar Key and Naples, per CNN.

"Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and check back for updates to the forecast," the NHC wrote on Facebook of those living in Florida's west coast.

National Hurricane Center/NOAA Tropical Storm Milton

"Areas of heavy rainfall will impact portions of Florida Sunday and Monday well ahead of Milton, with heavy rainfall more directly related to the system expected later on Tuesday through Wednesday night," the NHC continued. "This rainfall brings the risk of flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with minor to moderate river flooding."

In a follow-up video, senior hurricane specialist John Cangialosi of the National Hurricane Center encouraged locals to not "panic," bur rather prepare their hurricane supplies. Those supplies include three days of food and water, filling up gas tanks, having cash on hand, preparing batteries, having enough medicine and knowing their evacuation zones.

In the latest "key messages" provided by the National Hurricane Center on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 6, experts announced that "hurricane watches could be issued as early as late today for portions of Florida."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Saturday, declaring a state of emergency in 35 counties in the state, while FOX Weather reported that Milton could become the most dangerous hurricane to hit the state in more than 100 years, following a Category 3 hurricane that occurred in 1921.

The threat of another hurricane comes over a week after Hurricane Helene first made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Florida on Sept. 26. Helene has delivered damaging wind gusts and “catastrophic, life-threatening, [and] record-breaking” flooding in many areas.

As of Saturday, Oct. 5, at least 223 people have died, with hundreds unaccounted for, per NBC News.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shared a release on Saturday, noting that staff was already "on the ground in Florida supporting Helene recovery," while "coordinating with the state to prepare people for the next storm." It reiterated that the latest tropical storm could reach the west coast of Florida "mid-week as a major hurricane," encouraging Floridians to stay prepared.

To learn more about how to help with relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts from Hurricane Helene, click here.

