Florida Waterspout Causes Damage After Moving Ashore

A waterspout formed in Crystal River, Florida, on Sunday, June 16, and caused some property damage when it moved ashore, local news said.

This footage was recorded by Stephen Lampasona, who told Storyful he was eating dinner at a waterfront restaurant on King’s Bay when he spotted the funnel moving slowly towards him.

“It passed by 50 yards from our location,” Lampasona said. “It did briefly become an EF0 tornado and severely damage two cabins on Fort Island Trail,” he added.

Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said the structures were unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured. Credit: Stephen Lampasona via Storyful

Video Transcript

Thank you.

I just say I Oh, my God.

Oh, I do.

Yeah.

It's set in the ground.

I mean, yeah, it's debris flying.

So now good.

Help.

No, it's not hard.

Well, there, you know.

Thank you.

I just say I Oh, my God.

Oh, I do see it.

Yeah, it's set in the ground.

I mean, yeah, it's debris flying.

So now, very good.

Help!

No, it's not there, you know, right.