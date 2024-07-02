Florida windmill ban goes into effect along with text removing "climate change"
The state of Florida currently has zero windmills operating on land or offshore, and some Republican legislators want to keep it that way. In May, Gov. DeSantis signed HB 1645 into law, going into effect July 1. According to the language of the law, it "Prohibits the construction or expansion of an offshore wind energy facility, including buildings, structures, vessels, and electrical transmission cables to the site. A wind turbine or wind energy facility within one mile of a coastline—defined as the mean high water line. A wind turbine or wind energy facility within one mile of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway or Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. A wind turbine or wind energy facility on state waters and submerged lands." Opponents of the new law tell ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska they are wondering why it is necessary.